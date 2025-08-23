Legal battles like this show that when people come together, companies can be held accountable.

Environmental groups scored a seat at the table in a high-stakes legal battle over offshore oil operations along the Santa Barbara, California, coast.

According to KSBY News, a federal court allowed the Environmental Defense Center to join Santa Barbara County in defending its decision to block the transfer of oil permits from ExxonMobil to Sable Offshore Corp.

Exxon and Sable filed their lawsuit in May, arguing the transfer should move forward since the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission had already approved the change of owner in the fall of 2024.

However, the EDC shared that environmental groups requested an injunction, claiming that the state waivers were granted without a full public comment period or environmental review.

Although the Santa Barbara County Superior Court had already issued a temporary restraining order, Sable has restarted one platform and wants the court to approve the permit transfer so it can bring the other two back online.

If granted, the permits would cover three offshore platforms, onshore processing sites, and a pipeline connected to the 2015 Refugio oil spill, per the Sierra Club.

This oil spill released over 100,000 gallons of crude into the ocean and coated local beaches in oil, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Critics fear that resuming pipeline operations could put the coast at risk. Opposing parties also cite the region's history of oil disasters. Instead of boosting oil production through offshore drilling, environmentalists are calling for investment in more affordable energy sources like solar and wind.

"The reason we and our clients wanted to be part of this lawsuit is that it's all about protecting the environment," Linda Krop, chief counsel for the EDC, said, per KSBY.

Legal battles like this show that when people come together, companies can be held accountable for their impact on our environment.

Recent court victories, such as the Supreme Court striking down oil companies' tactics to delay lawsuits, show that communities can challenge powerful corporations and win.

Individuals can encourage discussions, donate to climate causes, and take local action to help ensure environmental protections are in place. Voting for pro-climate candidates can also aid in passing better laws that protect our planet.

