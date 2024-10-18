California county approves bold new plan to support future generations: 'We're in a serious crisis'

The plan is estimated to cost around $338 million, which includes money already invested in related programs.

The board of supervisors of Santa Barbara County in California has voted to adopt a new climate action plan that aims to cut pollution in half by 2030.

The plan, which was approved by a 3-2 vote in August, aims to reduce harmful heat-trapping gases by 50% compared to the levels recorded in 2018.

As reported by the Santa Maria Times, the initiative will include promoting less polluting modes of transportation, like electric vehicles. The plan is estimated to cost around $338 million, which includes money already invested in related programs, as local station KCLU noted.

Talking about the importance of the plan's goals, per the Times, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said: "We're in a serious crisis for human life as we know it."

According to the Times, the plan does not introduce new regulations regarding the pollution emitted by oil and gas companies, but there is room for this to be incorporated at a later date. The board also passed a resolution for "the staff to develop measures and goals" for oil and gas interests and "bring those back to the board in six months," the Times noted.

Santa Barbara County isn't the only jurisdiction aiming to curb polluting gases causing the Earth to dangerously overheat.

For example, Kern County, California, is turning to clean-energy solutions to support workers as dirty fuels go out of style — in no small part because pollution from gas, oil, and coal exacerbates health issues like asthma and is the primary reason why global temperatures are rising and leading to more intense extreme weather. Meanwhile, Minnesota is adding additional incentives for people to adopt electric vehicles.

The Inflation Reduction Act, championed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in 2022, provides further EV incentives, as well as a number of incentives, discounts, and tax breaks to help Americans adopt greener technologies that can save them significant cash on transportation and home energy needs.

The city of Santa Barbara has also adopted an action plan that hopes to lay the groundwork for a more sustainable future, with the planting of trees and encouraging new buildings to go electric among its goals.

"Implementing Together to Zero will reduce emissions from all municipal, residential, and commercial sectors within city bounds," Santa Barbara's Sustainability and Resilience Department wrote on its website.

