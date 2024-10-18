  • Business Business

California county approves bold new plan to support future generations: 'We're in a serious crisis'

The plan is estimated to cost around $338 million, which includes money already invested in related programs.

by Lindy Whitehouse
The plan is estimated to cost around $338 million, which includes money already invested in related programs.

Photo Credit: iStock

The board of supervisors of Santa Barbara County in California has voted to adopt a new climate action plan that aims to cut pollution in half by 2030. 

The plan, which was approved by a 3-2 vote in August, aims to reduce harmful heat-trapping gases by 50% compared to the levels recorded in 2018. 

As reported by the Santa Maria Times, the initiative will include promoting less polluting modes of transportation, like electric vehicles. The plan is estimated to cost around $338 million, which includes money already invested in related programs, as local station KCLU noted

Talking about the importance of the plan's goals, per the Times, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said: "We're in a serious crisis for human life as we know it."

According to the Times, the plan does not introduce new regulations regarding the pollution emitted by oil and gas companies, but there is room for this to be incorporated at a later date. The board also passed a resolution for "the staff to develop measures and goals" for oil and gas interests and "bring those back to the board in six months," the Times noted.

Santa Barbara County isn't the only jurisdiction aiming to curb polluting gases causing the Earth to dangerously overheat. 

Watch now: Can the government create hurricanes?

For example, Kern County, California, is turning to clean-energy solutions to support workers as dirty fuels go out of style — in no small part because pollution from gas, oil, and coal exacerbates health issues like asthma and is the primary reason why global temperatures are rising and leading to more intense extreme weather. Meanwhile, Minnesota is adding additional incentives for people to adopt electric vehicles

The Inflation Reduction Act, championed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in 2022, provides further EV incentives, as well as a number of incentives, discounts, and tax breaks to help Americans adopt greener technologies that can save them significant cash on transportation and home energy needs. 

The city of Santa Barbara has also adopted an action plan that hopes to lay the groundwork for a more sustainable future, with the planting of trees and encouraging new buildings to go electric among its goals. 

"Implementing Together to Zero will reduce emissions from all municipal, residential, and commercial sectors within city bounds," Santa Barbara's Sustainability and Resilience Department wrote on its website. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x