San Mateo unanimously passes 'milestone' building policy to reduce dependence on gas infrastructure

San Mateo, a city just outside San Francisco, California, has made a sweeping decision that is shifting the city's reliance on gas infrastructure.

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, the council passed updated local energy codes, sometimes called reach codes, that incentivize the use of electric appliances and penalize gas infrastructure in homes and buildings.

The rules agreed in early March now require single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, and commercial buildings to install a high-efficiency AC unit or heat pump HVAC when the original AC units need replacement.

When certain renovations are underway, the codes mandate additional electric infrastructure upgrades to reduce the future costs when switching from gas appliances to modern electric models.





Doing so is one of the best ways to reduce your utility bills while curbing rising energy costs. The rules approved by this council should help speed up the adoption of these appliances in the San Mateo area.

If you're interested in seeing how much a super-efficient HVAC can cut down your energy costs, check out TCD partner Mitsubishi. Its free tools can help you understand the best options for your home and budget, allowing you to slash your energy bills with an upgraded system.

Councilmember Rob Newman offered his thoughts on the new codes.

"In previous discussions of reach codes, we've always had people coming in and opposing, and what I think is a definite sign of progress is that no one has spoken out to oppose the reach codes, and to me that is fantastic," he said, per the Daily Journal.

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During the city council meeting, Mayor Adam Loraine also shared his support for the new rules.

"This is a milestone achievement for our city," he said. "Reach codes are a cost-effective and vetted pathway to a more sustainable future."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

City codes like this can help homeowners transition away from harmful fuels while slashing their home utility costs. If you're curious about how much switching traditional appliances for electric alternatives can help your wallet, here are a few resources that can help.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Homeowners looking to drive down their energy costs further often pair heat pumps with solar panels. By powering up your already efficient HVAC with energy from the sun, you're essentially getting free home heating and cooling.

TCD partner EnergySage can help you find the right installer and the best solar panel system based on your situation. If you utilize EnergySage's free tools, you could save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Plus, the free Palmetto Home app can get you up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades. All you have to do to earn is complete in-app challenges, such as cutting down on your home's energy consumption.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.