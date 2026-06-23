Silicon Valley residents, councilmembers push back as garbage and water rates jump

"The city seems to be too willing, almost happy, to pass along the higher costs."

San Jose residents are used to annual utility increases, but this year's round stands out because garbage, water, and sewer charges are all climbing at the same time.

City-approved fee schedules taking effect July 1 will raise trash collection, water, and sewer bills for many households, as San José Spotlight reported.

What happened?

The paper revealed that trash service for single-family homes will rise 7%, multifamily service will increase 4%, water bills from the city system will climb about 4%, and sewer charges will go up 3%.

For a 64-gallon bin, that would mean an extra $7.63 a month, bringing the total garbage and recycling charge to $116.65, according to the city's memo. In Evergreen and Edenvale, a typical water bill is projected to rise to $151.54, up by about $6.60, as San José Spotlight noted.

City officials said the hikes reflect rising costs from waste contractors and water wholesalers.

San José Environmental Services Director Jeffrey Provenzano told San José Spotlight the increases are "necessary to collect enough money to continue to operate the utilities, provide reliable service, and support continued improvements that protect the health of our residents."

Even so, much of the backlash focused on how readily those higher operating costs appear to be shifted onto residents.

Why does it matter?

For Gary Hector, an Oak Canyon resident and local landlord, the main issue is who ends up carrying the burden.

"The pain of across-the-board utility rate increases is borne by us," he told San José Spotlight. "The city seems to be too willing, almost happy, to pass along the higher costs."

The publication reported that San Jose's waste-hauling contracts allow prices to rise automatically when costs such as labor and fuel increase. City officials said Valley Water expects wholesale water prices to rise about 7% a year over the next decade.

Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County CEO Don Taylor indicated to San José Spotlight that the trend is hitting the most vulnerable residents.

"It absolutely impacts those most in need on their pocketbooks, where they just don't have the margin or flexibility to be able to pay more," Taylor said.

What's being done?

At the June 2 City Council meeting, the proposed increases drew opposition from both residents and some elected officials, according to San José Spotlight. District 7 Councilmember Bien Doan joined the minority that voted against several of the hikes and called on the city to find ways to rein in costs.

"The city should ensure that every reasonable opportunity for operational efficiency and cost control have been explored," Doan said. "Ratepayers should have confidence that costs are being managed effectively before they are asked to absorb the increase that substantially exceed inflation."

City officials have previously tapped reserve funds to soften utility increases, but Provenzano said those reserves are not enough to absorb this year's expected jump in waste-disposal costs, according to the paper.

That creates a major affordability issue for some residents.

"When food prices are up, and then you get these extra increases, it becomes unsustainable for some families," Taylor concluded to San José Spotlight.

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