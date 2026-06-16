Heartland residents rebel against data centers over water, utility rates, and local control

"We need the water from our aquifer, but we do not need AI."

Across parts of the Midwest and South, proposals for new data centers are triggering organized opposition from residents who worry their towns could end up surrendering water supplies, cheap power, and a say in what gets built.

The pushback is forcing county governments and state capitols to catch up to an industry whose expansion has outpaced the rules many communities rely on.

What's happening?

After a spring meeting in Champaign County, Illinois, that drew more than 100 people holding signs reading "Protect Our Water" and "Approve the Moratorium," county officials voted unanimously in April to pause new projects for a year while zoning standards are written, KCUR reported.

Sixth grader Samuel Tomory warned Illinois officials about the potential impacts on the Mahomet Aquifer, which provides water to Champaign County, saying, "We need the water from our aquifer, but we do not need AI."

According to KCUR, Champaign County is hardly alone. A Pew Research Center analysis found projected development in the Midwest could climb 64%, while about two-thirds of planned U.S. data centers are slated for rural communities.

Officials elsewhere are making similar moves. Kate Stoll of the American Association for the Advancement of Science said, "We're also seeing some trends of cities and counties setting pauses or moratoria on data centers while they kind of shore up their data center-specific policies in this time of rapid growth."

Hill County, Texas; Manitowoc County, Wisconsin; and Huron County, Michigan are among the places that have adopted moratoriums.

Why does it matter?

Supporters often pitch these developments as sources of jobs and investment. But many residents are focusing instead on what the facilities might draw from their communities: vast amounts of electricity and water, added pressure on aquifers, higher household utility bills, and environmental harm with little clear local payoff.

The debate is also exposing anger over how these deals are approved. In Sangamon County, Illinois, residents are gathering signatures after officials approved a disputed $500 million data center. In Festus, Mississippi, support for a $6 billion development became such a political issue that voters later removed half the city council.

For critics, weak local safeguards are part of the problem. Lori McKiernan, with the nonprofit Sustainable Springfield, said, "The developers are taking advantage of that. They're going to these communities that don't have strong zoning."

Residents in many rural areas say they are being asked to absorb the noise, land-use changes, and infrastructure strain while corporations and faraway officials reap the benefits.

Many of these projects are moving into states that have actively courted the industry. As of May, 38 states had dedicated incentives for data centers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

What's being done?

Some state leaders are now starting to pull back. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that, after lawmakers failed to act, a pause on new data center tax credits would begin July 1, adding that the state must protect "working families and local communities as the data center industry rapidly expands."

Lawmakers beyond Illinois are also moving toward tighter controls. Last year, Missouri passed a law that raised rates for customers with heavy energy use, while lawmakers in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin filed bills this year to tighten regulations. Five states, including Michigan, are weighing full repeal of data center incentives.

County-level pauses are serving as a stopgap, giving local officials room to set rules on zoning, water use, and electricity demand. That is making public meetings and zoning hearings more consequential, because those choices can affect utility costs, water security, and land use, and communities may have much less leverage after a project is approved.

As Festus council member Rick Belleville put it, "You need to slow down and get a full understanding of how the full thing's gonna affect their community."

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