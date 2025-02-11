City announces promising expansion of pilot program to solve problem for drivers: 'We are leading the way'

The city of San Francisco is one step closer to achieving its climate action goals. Mayor London N. Breed recently announced the next phase of the city's Curbside EV Charging Pilot Program.

With the goal of bringing more EV charging stations to the city, the program has recently advanced proposals from three major electric vehicle charging companies. The move will help the city not only make electric vehicles more accessible but also cut down on transportation pollution.

To apply for the program, companies provide a detailed description of their technology along with proposed installation locations for the EV charging stations. After receiving approval, companies can then move forward and begin the permit process.

Once the installation of the charging stations is complete, the program will be able to gather essential data, including metrics on monitor usage and demand, among other driver insights.

"From our historic cable cars to the autonomous vehicles on our streets, San Francisco's spirit of innovation is visible all around us," Mayor Breed said. "Soon, curbside charging will be yet another example of how we are leading the way."

EV charging stations are becoming more widespread and accessible for drivers in the U.S. Since 2020, EV charging stations in the U.S. have more than doubled, according to Pew Research Center. What's more, the center also noted that over 95% of Americans live in a county that has at least one EV charging station.

Switching to an electric vehicle is a great way to save money while reducing your environmental impact. You can not only save $1,500 on gas and routine maintenance costs, but you can also qualify for a tax credit depending on the EV you purchase. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, EV drivers can receive up to $7,500 in tax credits depending on the EV model they purchase.

More electric vehicles on the road means less pollutants from internal combustion engines. As more drivers make the switch to an EV, they can help keep the planet cool.

"Over the last few months, we have been working hard to quickly meet the fast-growing charging needs of our residents," Mayor Breed said. "By partnering with cutting-edge charging providers, we are not only providing a new service but also paving the way for scalable solutions that can serve communities across the City."

