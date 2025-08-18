Officials fast-track new building code to address major safety hazard: 'We're responsible for the well-being of our citizens'

"Not waiting for permission from Washington to protect our people."

San Francisco is closing an important loophole in its policies that require all new buildings to run off electricity only — slashing the city's reliance on dirty energies.

All renovated and new buildings in San Francisco will need to operate using electricity only. This bold step toward a cleaner, healthier future represents a vital leap in the city's journey to cut pollution, enhance indoor air quality, and improve efficiency and economic resilience. "We can't build the San Francisco of the future with fuel from the past," Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman said, according to Canary Media.

"As a city, we're responsible for the well-being of our citizens," Cyndy Comerford, climate program manager at the city's Environment Department, told Canary Media.

The Board of Supervisors delivered a resounding 11-0 vote in favor of the All‑Electric Major Renovations Ordinance in early August. The bill is "a climate-forward building standard that will apply to commercial and residential structures," reported Canary Media. The final hearing should be scheduled for early September.

Banning gas systems and replacing them with electric alternatives is a critical move during the clean energy transition. It's a necessary development as our nation moves further away from dirty energy sources like coal and relies increasingly on solar and wind power.

"San Francisco can't meet its climate goals unless it moves buildings away from fossil fuels," reported Canary Media. "The city has vowed to slash carbon pollution by 61% from 1990 levels by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 — five years faster than California as a whole. Buildings in San Francisco account for 44% of the city's planet-warming pollution — the largest emitter after transportation, at 45%.

The city's existing new‑construction ban was adopted in 2020, but full adherence to it was delayed by an obvious loophole: Gas use was allowed in extensive renovation scenarios, even when mechanical systems were being ripped out and rebuilt.

Besides the long-term positive effects on the environment, this kind of policy is also a tangible win for public health and asthma prevention. Decades of data reveal how dangerous gas stoves in homes are, noting that even when turned off, they emit toxic fumes into the home. Many studies have linked gas stoves with a dramatic increase in cases of asthma in children.

Another benefit for San Franciscans is that, in many cases, building all‑electric is actually more cost‑effective. "Newly built or majorly renovated all-electric single-family homes are cheaper than conventional construction by more than $2 per square foot, on average," reported Canary Media.

"This is a moment for cities like San Francisco to step up," Tyrone Jue, director of the city's Environment Department, said, per Canary Media. ​"And this is San Francisco drawing a clear line, not waiting for permission from Washington to protect our people, our health, and the planet."

