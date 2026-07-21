San Diego may scrap tiered water rates, and low-use homeowners could pay more

"It seems like if this went through, it would totally take away the incentive to conserve."

San Diego homeowners who have worked to keep their water use low could soon pay more each month under a proposal to eliminate the city's tiered pricing system.

Instead of charging different rates based on how much water a customer uses, the city could move to a single rate for everyone, a change some residents argue would undercut the incentive to conserve.

What's happening?

San Diego is weighing a new water-rate system after court-related litigation pushed the city to move away from pricing meant to encourage lower consumption. As NBC San Diego reported, that could mean scrapping the current tiered structure, where lower-use customers pay less and heavier users pay more.

City estimates cited suggest the proposal would affect households very differently depending on usage. For single-family homes that use relatively little water, bills would increase by about 7%, or around $5.62 a month, while high-use single-family homes would see bills drop by nearly 6%, saving about $19.52 per month.

That prospect has frustrated residents who say they have already invested effort and money in cutting back their water use. Cynthia Hillman, a Kensington homeowner, said, "It seems like if this went through, it would totally take away the incentive to conserve."

The San Diego City Council is reportedly expected to hear public comment and vote on the plan Oct. 6, with the new rates taking effect in January if approved.

Why does it matter?

For some residents, the concern goes beyond conservation and centers on equity. Longtime Kensington resident Connie Kirk said, "That doesn't sound very fair because if they're using more that means they've got more property, which probably means they've got more income period," according to NBC San Diego.

Hillman also pointed to the broader affordability pressures many households are already facing. "For somebody who's having to pay higher gas prices, higher grocery prices, this is just one more thing that makes life very uncomfortable," she said.

What's being done?

City leaders are moving the proposal through the public review process. According to NBC San Diego, the city has created a website about the proposal and expects to send notices to more than a quarter-million customers later this month.

The case could also matter outside San Diego. Many California communities use similar tiered water-rate systems, so the outcome here may have implications statewide.

"You're asking the little guy to pay more," Hillman said.

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