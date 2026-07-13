California homeowner slashes water use after $637 bill, then learns summer tiers drove it higher

"I know my highest bill has always been $320 to $350 during the summer but never 600."

A $637 water bill is enough to make any family rethink every shower, load of dishes, and sprinkler cycle.

For one California homeowner, that kind of shock led to immediate cutbacks at home and served as a harsh reminder that summer water costs can climb far faster than many residents expect.

What happened?

According to 23ABC, northeast Bakersfield homeowner Jennifer Herrera said her June water bill came to $637.03 after she noticed other residents online comparing their own bills.

To try to lower usage, Herrera told 23ABC that she and her children have kept showers to under five minutes for more than a month.

She said the total was much higher than what her household normally pays, including during the peak of summer.

"I was shocked," said Herrera. "I'm hardly home during day, we're out and about but I know my highest bill has always been $320 to $350 during the summer but never 600."

She said the family inspected the home's bathrooms and plumbing and watched the meter for any indication of a leak, but they did not identify an obvious problem.

California Water Service said the jump could be related to its tiered rate system, which bills basic use separately from higher, nonessential consumption.

Yvonne Kingman, California Water Service's director of corporate communications, told 23ABC that customers reach the highest tier at 27 CCs, or more than 20,000 gallons in a month.

Why does it matter?

Outdoor watering can quickly push customers into more expensive pricing tiers. Even without a visible leak, irrigation habits, heat waves, and longer watering cycles can drive up use and cost.

In a drought-prone state, higher-than-expected use can strain both household budgets and local water supplies.

What can I do?

California Water Service is urging customers with unusually high bills to look for concealed leaks, keep a close eye on usage and their meters, and contact customer service for a detailed bill review.

Customers can also ask their utility about water-saving tools and resources.

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