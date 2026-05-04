San Antonio votes 11-0 to reject protected land project, developer finds loophole and clears land anyway

San Antonio developer Lennar Corporation is facing backlash after paying the city $3.3 million to clear land that is home to endangered species, a move residents say exploits a loophole meant to protect sensitive habitats.

KSAT News reported that while residents are fighting the housing development, which plans to include around 3,000 homes and a wastewater treatment plant, the developer has seemingly found a workaround allowing them to continue clearing land — despite a recent city hall ruling against them.

Concerned residents spoke to the city council, which ultimately rejected the developer's municipal utility district request by 11 to 0. However, locals are reporting that the developer began clearing land for the project immediately after the vote.

"This is psychological warfare," said resident Michael Schick, whose property is adjacent to the development site, per KSAT News. "I think they're trying to get the opposition to quit. Because once you've cut down the trees, the land's not the same anymore."



The city confirmed the clearing was being done legally under a 2025 agreement that allows Lennar to clear land for the project in exchange for conserving land in another location. Lennar reportedly paid $3.3 million into a city program for these permissions.

The city's program is designed to balance development with conservation by collecting fees that fund habitat protection in other areas.

"The program collects funds from enrollees," said San Antonio's assistant director for development service, Logan Sparrow, per KSAT News. "We then use those funds to go out and buy land that we can preserve in perpetuity for the long-term protection of those species."

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Still, local residents are reportedly feeling hoodwinked by the lack of transparency surrounding this agreement. This situation is reminiscent of similar issues surrounding development transparency, such as pushback against a developer clear-cutting land in Texas and Florida developers paying $100 million to cut down land near a preserved area.

They're also concerned that Lennar is clearing land home to the federally protected golden-cheeked warbler. For residents, the dispute highlights tension between rapid development and long-term environmental stability. San Antonio has seen increasing growth in recent years, intensifying pressure on land that also supports endangered species.

Comments on the article were mixed, but many had issues with the way the company was handling its project. "These rich people don't care about our environment," one person wrote in the comments thread.

Another said, "So global warming and environmental concerns can be dismissed if the right government office and NGOs are given money?"

A third added, "I work for the city and our infrastructure can't take the building of more developments."

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