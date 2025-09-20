Influencer raises eyebrows with outrageously lavish wedding: 'Citizen of the sky'

The wedding is an important part of a bigger conversation.

A wedding inside a Boeing 747 is unusual enough, but aviation social media personality Sam Chui (@Samchui) went even further (or higher) by also hosting the reception in the sky.

As LuxuryLaunches reported, Chui and his partner Fiona celebrated with a full-on party along with guests dressed for the occasion.

The July flight took off from Fujairah International in the United Arab Emirates, circled over the Gulf of Oman, and returned after the midair dance party. The event is a perfect example of what these kinds of over-the-top choices mean for our planet.

The aircraft was a Terra Avia 747, which is normally used for Hajj charters, and was decorated with flowers and turned into a private party.

The jet seats 450 economy-class passengers and 26 business-class passengers, so there was space for the couple to cut their cake and dance with their guests.

Chui, who calls himself a "citizen of the sky," posted the images and footage to his nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

The wedding is an important part of a bigger conversation about private jets and their impact.

CBC News summarized a study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, which found that some private jet users produce roughly 500 times more planet-warming pollution in a year than the average person worldwide.

The same study estimated that private flights released at least 15.6 megatonnes of heat-trapping gas into the atmosphere in 2023, with nearly half of those flights covering less than 310 miles (500 kilometers).

Researchers said these patterns show how a small group of wealthy travelers contribute disproportionately to rising global temperatures and resulting extreme weather, while most people rarely fly.

The celebration gave Chui and Fiona a story few couples can match, but it also showed how the wealthy's idea of a personal milestone can clash with public concerns about pollution.

As these moments go viral, calls for stricter rules regarding private aviation grow louder.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.