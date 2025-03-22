  • Business Business

New report exposes baffling trend at one of the world's busiest airports: '[The] world is [a] playground for the rich'

Private jet emissions spiked by 46% from 2019 to 2023.

by Catherine Wilkins
Private jet emissions spiked by 46% from 2019 to 2023.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Private jets are taking off in Singapore both literally and figuratively, but the environmental impact is staggering. 

A new report revealed business jet departures from Changi and Seletar have increased by about 30% post-pandemic. 

Private jet emissions spiked by 46% from 2019 to 2023.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Channel News Asia broke down the new data from various consulting firms. There were 74 private jets based in Singapore by the end of 2023. That number is higher than in other countries. Indonesia had 56 jets, Malaysia had 45 jets, and Thailand had 41 jets by the end of the same year. 

Data published in Communications Earth & Environment showed that private jet emissions spiked by 46% from 2019 to 2023, releasing more than 15 metric tons of carbon dioxide. According to climate scientists, flying in a private jet for one hour can release more carbon dioxide than the average person produces in a year. 

Despite the rising trend in private aviation in Singapore, the National Climate Change Secretariat reported that the nation ranked 20th out of 156 countries in carbon pollution. Most private aircraft are registered in the United States, followed by Brazil and Canada. 

Recently, it was Switzerland that sparked concern after travelers flew on dozens of private jets to attend the World Economic Forum. Euronews reported that 54 private jets landed at Zurich Airport in just one day. That's up 170% from the average for the week prior. 

Watch now: Alaska Airlines director shares how 6,000 fliers earned extra miles by buying ... jet fuel?

Research showed that consumption patterns of affluent population groups hinder global climate efforts. Many private jet users are described as some of the wealthiest people in the world or people with "ultra-high-net worth." 

Commenters in the r/singapore subreddit had thoughts about the demand for private travel — and they were not happy. Many of them pointed out the increase in air traffic is undermining their efforts on the ground. 

One commenter noted that the private jet growth is happening "while I'm here using paper straws and bringing reusable shopping bags."

"World is playground for the rich," another Redditor said.

Which of the following sustainable changes would make you most likely to choose a particular airline?

Using cleaner fuel ⛽

Reducing in-flight waste 🗑️

Making it easy to choose low-emissions itineraries 📋

I don't pay attention to sustainability when I fly ✈️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x