New report exposes baffling trend at one of the world's busiest airports: '[The] world is [a] playground for the rich'

Private jets are taking off in Singapore both literally and figuratively, but the environmental impact is staggering.

A new report revealed business jet departures from Changi and Seletar have increased by about 30% post-pandemic.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Channel News Asia broke down the new data from various consulting firms. There were 74 private jets based in Singapore by the end of 2023. That number is higher than in other countries. Indonesia had 56 jets, Malaysia had 45 jets, and Thailand had 41 jets by the end of the same year.

Data published in Communications Earth & Environment showed that private jet emissions spiked by 46% from 2019 to 2023, releasing more than 15 metric tons of carbon dioxide. According to climate scientists, flying in a private jet for one hour can release more carbon dioxide than the average person produces in a year.

Despite the rising trend in private aviation in Singapore, the National Climate Change Secretariat reported that the nation ranked 20th out of 156 countries in carbon pollution. Most private aircraft are registered in the United States, followed by Brazil and Canada.

Recently, it was Switzerland that sparked concern after travelers flew on dozens of private jets to attend the World Economic Forum. Euronews reported that 54 private jets landed at Zurich Airport in just one day. That's up 170% from the average for the week prior.

Research showed that consumption patterns of affluent population groups hinder global climate efforts. Many private jet users are described as some of the wealthiest people in the world or people with "ultra-high-net worth."

Commenters in the r/singapore subreddit had thoughts about the demand for private travel — and they were not happy. Many of them pointed out the increase in air traffic is undermining their efforts on the ground.

One commenter noted that the private jet growth is happening "while I'm here using paper straws and bringing reusable shopping bags."

"World is playground for the rich," another Redditor said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.