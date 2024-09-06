Town transforms old coal site into 'world-class' wind terminal: 'This is a proud moment for our city'

The closure of polluting energy production sites is a welcome boost for the health of our planet, and one project in Massachusetts is providing additional benefits with its plans for the future.

Crowley Wind Services is turning an old oil- and gas-fired power plant into a renewable energy hub, breaking ground on the development in August.

The work will help to support construction work for offshore wind farms in New England and a floating wind turbine development in the Gulf of Maine, according to Offshore Engineer magazine.

In addition to providing pollution-free energy for the people of Massachusetts, the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal project will create a number of jobs during the construction phase and then do the same after it has been completed.

"I'm thrilled to be able to finally see the Salem Offshore Wind Terminal go from idea to reality," Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said, per OE magazine. "During my time in office, it was clear that Salem, with its rich maritime heritage and vibrant community, was the natural choice to become a major offshore wind hub. Now, as we tackle pressing environmental challenges and drive local economic growth, it's inspiring to see Salem leading the way. This is a proud moment for our city, and I'm honored to witness our vision come to life."

Former dirty fuel-powered energy sites are perfect to be retrofitted for green technologies. Most can already share generated power with the grid, and many of the technologies in place can be used for sustainable energy production.

This reduces the need to develop an area from scratch, which can drain resources and allow these projects to get up and running much quicker. Meanwhile, the reduced need for construction work cuts the production of planet-warming gases from heavy equipment during the process.

Similar projects have either been completed or are being planned across the United States. In Nevada, for example, a former coal-fired power plant is now home to the state's largest battery energy storage system. In nearby California, an old oil field could soon become a geological thermal energy storage facility.

According to the Energy Information Administration, 62% of total electricity generation in 2022 came from dirty fuel — including coal and natural gas — biomass, and municipal and industrial wastes. All of these have polluting potential. With temperatures rising due to human-caused pollution, utilizing renewable sources like wind energy is essential to slow the rate at which thermometers are creeping upwards — and cut energy bills for citizens.

Projects like this one in Massachusetts can help us do that, charting a course to a much cleaner world.

