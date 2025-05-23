Tech innovators steer continent away from looming crisis with bold new solutions: 'Holds immense potential to drive progress'

African tech companies such as the fintech platform Salad Africa are making major strides in advancing work opportunities, sustainability, and solutions to poverty and the shifting climate.

According to Techpoint Africa, while this is encouraging news, a 2024 U.N. sustainability report found that only 17% of Sustainable Development Goals are on track to be achieved by 2030. There has been moderate progress on about half, while over one-third are at a standstill.

In other words, the world is nowhere close to hitting its climate goals despite notable gains in many areas. However, technology is rapidly improving quality education, food security, and expanded health care across Africa.

Salad Africa looks to play a vital role in the continent's march toward an equitable future, with the company focusing on several key areas.

"We are tracking four SDGs: SDG 9, industry, innovation and infrastructure; SDG 8, decent work and economic growth; SDG 5, gender equality; and SDG 1, no poverty," Lady Kay, head of communications and social impact at Salad Africa, told Techpoint.

Since Africa is one of the regions grappling with extreme hunger; poverty; and limited access to education, health care, and safe drinking water, tech companies are experiencing explosive growth as they try to uplift people's living conditions.

According to Techpoint, eliminating extreme poverty is a priority on the United Nations' SDG agenda. In 2025, nearly 440 million people in Africa lived in extreme poverty, per Statista, but fintech companies are helping by setting up savings and investment accounts, offering loans, and providing other short-term financing options.

The online savings platform PiggyVest is also helping people take control of their finances. It's given 5.5 million Nigerians opportunities to save and invest, opening the door for them to start businesses, pay for college, and buy their first cars.

In addition to giving people access to financial tools, fintech companies are also expanding clean energy solutions across Africa. Companies such as Grid Africa, Hohm Energy, and d.light are hooking people up to solar power and offering financing to ensure low-income earners can take advantage.

Several companies have worked to make cities more sustainable with solar-powered bikes, electric scooters, and personal vehicles, helping reduce pollution levels and improving public health.

While there's been impressive progress on all fronts, Techpoint noted that there's still room for improvement. However, technology has undoubtedly helped many people in Africa and will continue to do so in the future.

"Africa's burgeoning tech ecosystem holds immense potential to drive progress towards the SDGs. By leveraging technology, we can address structural challenges in education, health care, and economic development more efficiently," Esther Momah, public relations and corporate social responsibility lead at SystemSpecs, told Techpoint Africa.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



