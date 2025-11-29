New report uncovers disturbing side effects of offshore energy platform: 'Now we just work to survive'

As bleak as it may seem, there are options.

Residents of a West African fishing town are reeling from the unwanted consequences of an international energy project.

What's happening?

The BBC reported that a massive liquefied natural gas platform off the coast of northern Senegal is disrupting the livelihoods of locals. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project is a joint venture between BP, Kosmos Energy, and the national oil companies of Senegal and Mauritania. The project will provide over 2.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas over the next 20 years, but its location is causing immense ecological and economic damage to locals.

Situated near the town of Saint-Louis, the GTA project was built on a natural reef once teeming with aquatic life that provided a living for the vast majority of the town's 250,000 residents. The 500m exclusion zone, which BP argues is standard practice, is leaving fishers struggling to make ends meet. One local described the situation to the BBC, saying, "Before we worked to live, now we just work to survive."

The effects are felt farther downstream as the women who processed the fish no longer have enough to work. Some locals are seeking alternate forms of employment while others are leaving the area entirely, making the treacherous journey to Europe by sea. "Barca ou barsaq" is a common Wolof saying among young Senegalese that translates to "Barcelona or death."

Why is Saint-Louis' situation concerning?

The plight of the fishermen of Saint-Louis exemplifies the inherent injustice of the climate crisis, where those least responsible for the harmful pollution that causes rising global temperatures bear the brunt of its consequences. Saint-Louis is internationally recognized for its vibrant, colorful architecture and thriving jazz and dance festivals.

The GTA project isn't the only ecological threat to the city's way of life; the residents are also experiencing the impact of rising sea levels eating away at the coast. BP had pledged to construct artificial reefs to make up for the project, but despite the company's fanfare, there's very little progress on that front. Moreover, there are no renewable energy projects operated by the company in sub-Saharan Africa or any plans to, per Unearthed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

What can be done about it?

As bleak as it may seem, there are options to put pressure on polluting industries and institutions that fund them. Upgrading to a cleaner bank and backing eco-friendly initiatives by major brands are a couple of ways to vote with your wallet. Be sure to be wary of cynical greenwashing campaigns by keeping up to date with the issues.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.