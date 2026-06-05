Dems push for probe of 'backdoor communications' as Trump team rallies behind embattled oil pipeline

The dispute is about the fossil fuel industry's influence and the public health and environmental consequences tied to oil expansion.

Democrats have called for an investigation into Sable Offshore's ties to President Donald Trump as its pipeline pumps oil, according to the Santa Barbara Independent.

What's happening?

Sable Offshore began pumping oil on March 14 through a pipeline that crosses Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara. The pumping continues despite ongoing objections from multiple California agencies, the Independent reported.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright ordered the restart under the Defense Production Act, citing national security concerns.

The move has drawn scrutiny as Sen. Adam Schiff and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seek a probe into possible hidden conversations between Sable executive James Flores and Trump. They also wish to investigate related campaign donations.

At the same time, Wright, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will likely visit Santa Barbara and Sable Offshore's pipeline project to discuss how the oil company can overcome state-level legal barriers.

On May 28, Judge Stephen Wilson handed Sable a temporary victory by rejecting the California Parks Department's request for an emergency order to halt the oil flow.

According to the Independent, Wilson said in his ruling that the agency "manifestly failed" to show it would suffer irreparable harm. He stated that the state appeared to be "grasping at straws" over one claimed sinkhole concern that Sable said was actually a rodent burrow.

Why does Sable Offshore's pipeline matter?

This dispute is about the fossil fuel industry's influence and the public health and environmental consequences tied to its expansion.

Fossil fuel extraction, production, and burning worsen extreme weather disasters that can destroy homes and livelihoods. They also drive air and water pollution linked to asthma, cancer, and premature death. At the same time, they keep household energy costs high even as corporate profits rise.

When the industry secures political favors or delays oversight, it can slow the shift to cleaner, cheaper energy sources.

Sable had also recently fixed 18 problem spots along the pipeline, but not in the way the state Fire Marshal had reportedly required, the Independent reported. One of the key issues now before the court is whether California's Fire Marshal still has the final say on pipeline safety. Otherwise, federal regulators could override the state.

The case could also help determine how aggressively the federal government can use emergency powers to support fossil fuel projects.

What's next?

Schiff and Pelosi are pushing for a closer look at Sable's "backdoor communications" while Trump officials continue to publicly back the project.

The California Parks Department, meanwhile, argued that Sable is operating on a pipeline easement that expired a decade ago. Staying informed on this issue and creating public pressure, if possible, can make sure that whatever happens next is as safe as possible for the surrounding community.

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