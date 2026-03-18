FBI-seized superyacht remains major burden for US taxpayers — here's how much it's costing

It is too often that everyday folks pay for excess luxury.

A Russian-built superyacht seized by the FBI in Spain as part of sanctions enforcement efforts has quietly become a multimillion-dollar expense for U.S. taxpayers.

As reported by HuffPost, the 255-foot ship Tango, once owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire, was impounded in the Spanish port of Mallorca in early 2022. U.S. agencies have now spent more than $43 million to keep the Tango secure and operational, covering crew salaries, docking fees, insurance, and routine upkeep.

Essentially, taxpayers are footing the bill for a luxury item that has not generated any return or public benefit.

Maintaining a large vessel requires considerable energy use, regular fuel consumption to keep systems running, and continuous operations to avoid deterioration. Meanwhile, global shipping and transport contribute to harmful gas pollution, meaning the carbon footprint of keeping such a yacht afloat is not trivial.

Some abandoned superyachts burn thousands of dollars' worth of fuel every day just to power air conditioning and basic systems. Similar outrage has surfaced over other wasteful or harmful practices, such as business owners facing millions in fines for intentionally violating pollution laws with illegal diesel truck rigs.

The Tango's ongoing costs are frustrating because they sit alongside real and pressing needs at home. Roads need repair, schools need funding, climate adaptation projects deserve investment, and struggling families are feeling the pinch of rising living costs. Seeing millions of dollars tied up in the upkeep of a luxury yacht seized under sanctions urges calls for accountability.

In the case of Tango, it is worth noting that asset seizure and legal processes are often slow and that avoiding missteps in international law is important. Still, many agree that better mechanisms are needed to handle seized assets more efficiently, whether that means auctioning them promptly or diverting revenue to community needs.

Unfortunately, it is too often that everyday folks pay for excess luxury, whether in strained environmental resources or literally through tax dollars.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.