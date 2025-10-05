Russian nuclear chief makes concerning announcement during TV interview: 'The task has been set'

Russia has said it will help China pass the United States in nuclear power capacity, which could shift the balance in global energy. According to Reuters, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev told Russian state television that Russia is already supporting China's nuclear buildout. China had 53.2 gigawatts of nuclear reactor capacity as of April 2024, while the U.S. runs about 97 GW. That is the gap Russia says it will help China close.

What's happening?

Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom has built four reactors in China and is building four more, according to Likhachev. He told state television that China's goal is to pass the U.S. in nuclear capacity by going beyond 100 GW. He also said China will need closed nuclear fuel cycle reactors using Russian technology to reach this target.

"China has ambitious plans for the development of atomic energy. The task has been set to catch up and surpass the United States in installed capacity, which means reaching a capacity of more than 100 gigawatts," Likhachev told Russian state television, as cited by Reuters.

"Of course. We will help. We are already helping," he added in response to whether Russia would help China reach this goal.

Why is nuclear power important?

Nuclear power can provide large amounts of electricity without carbon pollution.

The U.S. Department of Energy says it is one of the country's largest sources of clean energy, accounting for almost 20% of electricity generation. It also stated in 2023: "Analysis from the International Energy Agency shows nuclear power more than doubling from 2020 to 2050 in global net-zero emissions by 2050 scenarios and shows that decreasing nuclear power would make reaching net zero more difficult and costly."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

At the same time, nuclear energy comes with some drawbacks, including radioactive waste, thermal pollution, safety concerns, high costs, and more, according to Nuclear-power.com.

A review in Frontiers in Environmental Economics added that nuclear energy projects can face higher costs and accident liabilities. The authors noted that while nuclear energy is a "non-fossil energy source," other renewable options are not being explored enough, such as wind or solar.

What's being done about expansion?

Outside of this plan, the International Atomic Energy Agency set standards for reactor safety, inspections, and waste management. The DOE continues to frame nuclear power as an important part of a balanced clean energy strategy in the U.S., while others focused on sustainability urge more investment in less costly and time-consuming renewable solutions.

Nuclear power can produce large amounts of electricity free of planet-warming carbon, but it also brings issues of waste, safety, and cost. As China continues to grow its capacity with the help of Russia, international oversight will be important to ensure that expansion is managed responsibly.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





