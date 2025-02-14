New collaboration poised to deliver low-cost electricity to millions in overlooked communities: 'We're thrilled'

Two organizations are joining forces to bring renewable energy sources to countries that don't have access to electricity.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, the non-profit Alliance for Rural Electrification and the Commonwealth Secretariat signed an agreement at the annual COP29 conference "to promote renewable energy solutions to expand energy access, particularly in rural regions."

Renewable Energy Magazine noted, "Over 685 million people do not have access to electricity, which impacts their quality of life, impacts economic growth." Half of these people live in a Commonwealth country. This agreement aims to close the electricity gap.

Alliance for Rural Electrification and the Commonwealth Secretariat plan to increase the knowledge of renewable energy sources in these areas through research papers and policy campaigns. They also plan on creating a knowledge-sharing platform to give access to this knowledge learned and promote renewable energy access and rural electrification.

The plan also includes supporting renewable energy business development in the Commonwealth that aims to address energy security and electrification needs.

David Lecoque, CEO of the Alliance for Rural Electrification, said, "We're thrilled to enter this monumental cooperation agreement with the Commonwealth Secretariat, marking a significant milestone in our shared commitment to advancing clean energy solutions."

Giving these 56 countries access to electricity will significantly boost their economies and quality of life. It can also help rural areas in countries like the U.S. learn how to implement renewable energy sources in those locations.

According to the UN, "Renewable energy is actually the cheapest power option in most parts of the world today." So, it's a perfect energy source for communities with fewer resources.

For instance, installing solar panels can save you $1,500 a year on your energy bills. Signing up for community solar can save you about $150 annually without installing solar panels.

The UN added, "Cheap electricity from renewable sources could provide 65 percent of the world's total electricity supply by 2030." These renewable energy sources could also eliminate polluting gases by 90% in the power sector by 2050.

Commonwealth secretary-general, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, said, "It is our intention that this partnership strengthens our efforts to expand sustainable electricity access, enable economic growth, and respond to climate change across our member states."

