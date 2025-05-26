King Charles enacts ban on common household items at Buckingham Palace — here's what's happening

The bans by King Charles include Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and Clarence House, where Charles resides.

Royal properties in London will stop allowing the use of two common household items, with a major reason for the ban being the environmental impact of the items.

According to a report by Mix Vale, King Charles has banned wet wipes and scented candles to reduce long-term maintenance costs and set a precedent for sustainable choices — something Charles has championed throughout his life.

Wet wipes, in particular, have a proven negative impact on the environment. A study published in the National Library of Medicine revealed that, on top of their nonbiodegradable nature, wet wipes are made of plastic fibers that can break down into toxic fragments and seep into the earth and our water sources.

Similarly, scented candles can have unnatural fragrances, which pollute air quality and can cause allergies, especially when lit indoors.

King Charles' bans include Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and Clarence House, where the King resides.

Authorities across the world have made similar strides with environmentally conscious bans. The mayor of Quezon City in the Philippines recently banned single-use and disposable plastic products within city-owned buildings. In Illinois, a ban on plastic bags is currently in the works.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The public response to these bans has been mixed, according to Mix Vale. While some believe it sets an important example, others think the bans at the royal properties are out of touch with more modern needs.

Though wet wipes have gained popularity in recent years — with some studies expecting the product's market to hit $36.56 billion by 2030 — the options available, even when claiming to be biodegradable, generally take years to fully break down.

So, King Charles' choice in banning wipes, though technically complying with the needs of rather ancient plumbing, is a modern one.

To make strides like these royal bans will, you can choose plastic-free alternatives to common plastic products, look into eco-friendly wet wipe alternatives, or pick fresh flowers instead of lighting scented candles.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.