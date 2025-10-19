Energy experts reveal how some homeowners are cutting costs as American energy crisis looms: 'It's the one-two punch you need'

With power bills surging in many areas across the United States, more homeowners are turning to solar energy and battery storage to cut costs and gain energy independence. One of those homeowners is Dan Harrison, who frequently experienced hours-long power outages in his Los Angeles home before investing in a rooftop solar system, as the New York Times explained.

Over the past six years, he's gradually added more panels and batteries to the system, and the investment has paid off. Harrison produces more electricity than he uses, meaning he pays nothing for energy, compared to his prior bill of $3,600 a year.

As a bonus, his neighbors can enjoy the excess electricity generated by the system, allowing them to avoid disruptive and even dangerous power outages that may occur during extreme temperatures. Harrison told the Times he often has enough juice left over to send around 50% back to the grid.

By going solar, you're not just saving a ton of money on energy bills, but also benefiting the planet by producing non-polluting electricity, and potentially helping your neighbor keep the lights on. EnergySage can help you find the perfect system for your needs with its free tools that let you compare quotes from qualified installers and save up to $10,000 on a home system.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

You can also use its free mapping tool to view the average cost of a rooftop solar setup, along with available tax incentives based on your state, making it easy to maximize your savings. However, if your budget doesn't allow for the upfront investment in solar, leasing might be a more suitable option.

With Palmetto's LightReach program, you can have panels installed for no money down and never have to worry about maintenance. Plus, you can avoid volatile energy prices and lock in low rates, allowing you to reap all the benefits of solar without breaking the bank.

Pairing home solar with an energy-efficient heat pump can help you save even more on electric bills, and if you want to see your options, Mitsubishi can connect you with a vetted installer who will help you find the right system for your home.

Make sure to take advantage of the 30% solar tax credit and home appliance rebates by the end of the year, as they will expire on Dec. 31.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

It's easy to see why more energy experts are recommending solar, both for homeowners' peace of mind and grid stability.

"It's the one-two punch you need to solve the climate crisis," Omar Nasser, founder of Treepublic Solar, the company that installed Harrison's system, told the Times.

Harrison added, "Now I don't even notice if the power goes out in the neighborhood."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.