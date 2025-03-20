Innovative company develops revolutionary tech that will help millions save on electric bills: 'Unlock the full potential of this technology'

"This will be especially significant for small or irregular roofs."

According to EnergySage, standard residential solar panels are about 5.5 feet by 3 feet and weigh 40 to 50 pounds each.

This size works well for most homes without modifications needed. However, some houses have abnormally shaped roofs or unique angles, which leaves gaps between standard panels.

Fortunately, innovative companies like Roofit.Solar are devising solar solutions for this problem without compromising energy efficiency or aesthetics.

As PV Magazine reported, Estonia-based company Roofit.Solar developed photovoltaic solar panels that are only about 1.5 feet wide. The company designed this tunnel oxide passivated contact (nicknamed "TOPCon") solar module series for residential homes in two versions: 120-watt and 180-watt outputs.

Roofit.Solar said the narrow solar panels have a discrete, Scandinavian-inspired design, can withstand harsh weather conditions, and are easy to install. The 120W version of the new panel offers 18.6% efficiency, and the 180W version has 19.3% efficiency.

This new solar panel option is significant because it provides homeowners with greater choice when it comes to covering their roofs with solar panels.

With these new panels, you'll get a slimmer width plus the ability to operate your solar system between minus-40 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit. They can handle hailstones up to nearly an inch in diameter. Meanwhile, Roofit.Solar gives customers a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year power warranty.

"Our other products are already high performers when it comes to energy efficiency, but the Velario Slim will allow even more roof space to be covered and more free energy to be generated," CEO Andres Anijalg said. "This will be especially significant for small or irregular roofs, which are often most at risk of being left with uncovered areas due to these leftover spaces being too small to fit the larger panels."

Regardless of what size panels you choose, going solar is one of the best ways to save money, reduce your pollution output, and curb the planet-overheating gases produced by burning dirty energy for heat and electricity.

Solar installers can already order the new slim panels in the U.K. and throughout Europe, with deliveries planned to begin in June 2025. Because of their sleek and seamlessly integrated style, they are already gaining popularity in the upscale home renovation market and for historic-building retrofits.

"The slimmer design of these panels will unlock the full potential of this technology for all homes and buildings," Anijalg said.

