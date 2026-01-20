Pop sensation calls out Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos over concerning behavior: 'Dangerous for people'

Swedish pop star Robyn is no fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Robyn, whose real name is Robin Miriam Carlsson, became a dance and pop sensation in the mid-1990s.

She recently appeared on "Las Culturistas," a podcast hosted by comedian Matt Rogers and former "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang. The podcast has a long-running segment, "I Don't Think So, Honey," during which a guest has 60 seconds to complain about a topic of their choice.

Robyn chose Elon Musk.

"Well, I always hated Elon Musk," she begins. "You know, I always hated him way before it was, like, cool to hate him, because there was a time where [it] wasn't cool to hate him."

According to Robyn, Musk permanently earned her disdain when he launched a Tesla Roadster into space in February 2018. It wasn't the ostentatiousness of the stunt, she continues, but rather Musk's apparent lack of concern about space junk.

"You know what happened for me? I started hating him when he put a Tesla into space with a David Bowie song on it. He actually shot a car into space. As if there wasn't, like, enough s*** floating around," she stated.

Space junk recently trapped an astronaut in orbit, and it is increasingly falling to Earth as commercial aerospace ventures become more commonplace, endangering ecosystems and any people unlucky enough to be in its path.

Robyn is not alone in her concern about wealthy humans turning the atmosphere into a high-tech garbage dump. Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell has been tracking the growing amount of satellite debris in orbit and plummeting to Earth.

While the adage "what comes up must come down" doesn't strictly hold true for satellite debris, McDowell and other experts warned that decommissioned equipment didn't always behave predictably as it stopped functioning.

Moreover, they warned that space junk was becoming a far larger problem due to the uptick in private aerospace ventures, such as Blue Origin, founded by former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Blue Origin recently drew ire after seeking permission to discharge wastewater into one of Florida's most fragile aquatic ecosystems, and Bezos also received a mention by the singer.

"I also think we should hate on Jeff Bezos," Robyn adds, citing his high-profile forays to space.

"100%," Rogers confirms.

"Like, yeah. Let's do it," Yang adds. Robyn feels it was unfair that corporations could commandeer "natural resources" and endanger the public for joyrides in space.

"The fact that anyone or a commercial company can decide what to do with natural resources and also do tacky things, like sending a stupid f****** car into space that's also dangerous for people," she explains.

