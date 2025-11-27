Astronauts stranded in orbit after return capsule is damaged: 'Things like this will become increasingly common'

People have called on the tech giants investing in space exploration to make changes.

Three Chinese astronauts have finally returned to Earth after they were stranded in orbit when their return capsule was damaged by space debris.

What's happening?

Commander Chen Dong and crewmates Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie had been in space since April, according to Wired. The team was set to return in early November, but the Shenzhou 20 spacecraft sustained damage from debris. Officials later confirmed the return trip would be postponed.

"Things like this will become increasingly common as billionaires increasingly treat low Earth orbit like their personal playground and garbage dump," one Bluesky user said.

Wired reported that the stranded crew eventually returned on the newer Shenzhou 21 spacecraft. It described the trip as the "longest-duration crew mission for China's space program."

Why is space debris important?

There are nearly 6,000 tons of materials in low Earth orbit, according to NASA. Space debris, also called space junk, can move up to 18,000 mph, or nearly seven times faster than a bullet. With those rates of speed and the quantity of debris, there are many safety hazards in space.

According to SpaceNews, there are more than 10,000 operational satellites in low Earth orbit and thousands of defunct ones too. The Government Accountability Office estimates that the number could increase to as much as 58,000 by 2030.

More satellites could make collisions with space debris more likely. For example, Elon Musk's SpaceX has about 8,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, though an astrophysicist told EarthSky that at least one falls from the sky each day.

The presence of space debris poses environmental risks for the planet too. According to Earth.org, small debris in low Earth orbit will gradually burn up in the atmosphere. The toxic pollutants released can have a negative impact on the climate.

What's being done about space debris?

In 2024, NASA unveiled its Space Sustainability Strategy. The program looks to clean up space junk in orbit and make sure that resources are shared in a sustainable way.

Others are focused on safety measures. Atomic-6, an aerospace startup, introduced impact shielding tiles to keep astronauts safe after reports of falling Starlink satellites.

Meanwhile, people have called on the tech giants investing in space exploration to make changes.

"Billionaires should spend money cleaning up space and the toxic waste they are dumping on the planet," another Bluesky user wrote.

