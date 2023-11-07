Convoy of SUVs outside Las Vegas Sphere sparks debate online: ‘A lot of potential to get into the status vehicle sphere’

The Cadillac Escalade has long been the luxury SUV of choice for high rollers and celebrities.

But in an ever-changing world in which being sustainable and kind to the planet is the new cool, it seems the Escalade might have a rival — and it’s electric.

After the band U2 performed a show at the impressive Sphere near the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, a convoy of Rivian R1S SUVs was seen leaving the venue with a police escort.

A video posted on the U2enEspaña (@U2enEspana) account on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a fleet of eight R1S models was among the group.

The windows of the vehicles were blacked out, but it can be assumed the non-polluting machines were taking the band to their next destination.

Electrek posed the question of whether Rivian — whose CEO believes buying a gas-powered car is like “building a horse barn in 1910” — is making an entrance in the luxury SUV space, where the Escalade has reigned supreme.

“Rivian’s R1S is a better convoy vehicle in nearly every way compared to the Escalade,” the publication said while making its case. “For one, it’s loaded with the latest tech and features.”

While the comments section was split on its chances of dethroning the iconic Cadillac, some could clearly see Rivian’s credentials.

“Since I first saw one, I’ve thought the Rivian has a lot of potential to get into the status vehicle sphere,” one commenter said.

“Comparing Rivian to a G wagon, Escalade or Range is like iPhone to blackberry. EV luxury is vastly superior. What’s to compare?” another added.

According to Rivian, the R1S has an estimated range of 400 miles on a single charge and can reach 60 miles per hour from standing in just three seconds.

From conventional plug outlets, the Rivian can add up to 16 miles for every hour of charge in a 240-volt socket. But with the company’s Wall Charger, 25 miles of range can be added every hour, while fast chargers on the Rivian Adventure Network can deliver 140 miles of range in just 20 minutes. It has also added a solar-powered charger in Paris, Tennessee.

U2 frontman Bono has previously advocated for action against global heating, helping to launch The Rise Fund in 2016 in partnership with TPG. The fund has the goal of “driving measurable social and environmental impact alongside business performance and strong returns.”

Making use of clean electric vehicles rather than polluting and planet-harming cars powered by internal combustion engines is just another way Bono and his band are making a difference.

