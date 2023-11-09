Tesla rival rolls out electrifying change across state parks — here’s what it means for future visitors

The 14-year-old company is apparently still not short on funding if the new factory is anything to go by.

Electric vehicle drivers who visit Georgia state parks in the near future will have an easier time finding chargers, thanks to EV maker Rivian.

Rivian has partnered with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia Power to bring EV chargers to five different state parks in the Peach State, as well as one state historic site.

The lucky parks that were chosen are Tallulah Gorge State Park in Northeast Georgia, Fort Yargo State Park between Atlanta and Athens, Cloudland Canyon in Northwest Georgia, High Falls State Park near Jackson, Skidaway Island near Savannah, and Wormsloe Historic Site, also near Savannah.

Rivian is also building a 2,000-acre, $5 billion factory complex in Georgia between Walton and Morgan counties that it says will create 7,500 jobs.

The EV startup has previously been known for its highly-rated electric pickup trucks. However, despite the rave reviews, Rivian has been unable to sell enough trucks to turn a profit, reportedly losing $5.4 billion in 2022. The company recently announced that it would pivot to making family-friendly electric SUVs.

However, despite all that, the 14-year-old company is apparently still not short on funding if the new factory is anything to go by. And its plan to install chargers at state parks at no cost to Georgia taxpayers may also buy it some goodwill with state residents. Rivian has committed to maintaining the chargers for five years.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Level 2 Rivian-brand chargers will come equipped with a plug that makes them compatible with any type of EV and will dispense 25 miles of range per hour of charging.

“We are excited to partner with Rivian and Georgia Power to help our visitors and Georgia travelers reduce emissions and protect our great state’s natural beauty for generations to come,” Georgia Commissioner of Natural Resources Mark Williams said during an event announcing the initiative. “We have strategically placed these chargers at state parks that are accessible to smaller cities and towns.”

Georgia is not the only state getting new EV chargers at its state parks — the Grand Canyon in Arizona also just received six fast chargers courtesy of charging company Electrify America.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.