Florida developer battled riverfront critics for years, then gave city $444,000 for green space

"It goes to show you that you don't get anything unless you ask."

A long-disputed riverfront apartment development in Tarpon Springs, Florida, has now produced an unusual conservation payment. The developer gave $444,000 for green space preservation after years of legal battles, tense public meetings, and campaign season criticism, the Tampa Bay Beacons reported.

What happened?

According to the Tampa Bay Beacons, The Morgan Group appeared at the June 23 City Commission meeting and gave Tarpon Springs a $444,000 check for the city's Land Preservation Fund.

That fund finances the purchase and protection of open land, so the donation adds to the city's conservation resources.

The money traces back to a 2021 agreement involving Caroline Anclote Harbor, Morgan's 404-unit apartment project on U.S. 19. The company had been expected to create a secondary access connection at Hays Road.

But after the county declined to permit it, the Tampa Bay Beacons reported that then-Commissioner Jacob Karr suggested directing the money to preservation instead.

Jeffrey Miller, The Morgan Group's Central Florida development partner, said to the outlet, "Morgan is proud to support the city of Tarpon Springs' vision for long-term land preservation."

He added, "This contribution reflects our belief that thoughtful, responsible development should go hand in hand with protecting the natural and community assets that make places like Tarpon Springs so special."

Why is this donation important?

Preserved green spaces can help support cleaner waterways, wildlife habitat, public access to nature, and flood resilience.

In Florida, local governments are often under pressure to make room for new housing while also protecting wetlands, river corridors, and other natural areas.

For Tarpon Springs, the donation means additional money is now available for future land-preservation work.

Cyndi Tarapani of Tarapani Planning Strategies said that construction remained at least 150 feet from the Anclote River corridor, most on-site wetlands were preserved, and exotic plants were replaced with Florida native species. She also said, as reported by the outlet, that the donation may have been the first private-company gift of its kind.

What are people saying?

Mayor John Koulianos called the presentation "the culmination of a lot of work in getting this project completed" and credited Karr with helping secure the money, as reported by the outlet.

"He's the one that worked out this extra money," Koulianos said. "It goes to show you that you don't get anything unless you ask."

In a city where the apartment proposal once drew intense resistance, the check presentation offered an uncommon moment of consensus.

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