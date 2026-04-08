Video of first Ritz-Carlton superyacht leaves onlookers puzzled: 'Fancied up cruise ship'

"It is like painting a semi truck Ferrari Red and putting a huge spoiler at the back and calling it a sports car."

Is it a superyacht or just an extravagant cruise ship?

A Redditor posting to the r/yachtporn subreddit sparked a discussion with some footage of a massive Ritz Carlton-owned vessel at night.

The video features dramatic music as the camera pans to show the lit-up yacht sitting still in the water with blue lighting illuminating the sea. The Redditor correctly identified it as Evrima, which is the first member of the Ritz-Carlton yacht fleet. (Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

While the yacht seems to be intended to be less crowded and hectic than a cruise ship and is the smallest of the Ritz's fleet, it is no minnow.

It is 624 feet long and can take up to 298 passengers in its 149 cabins, per Conde Nast Traveler. That doesn't include the 250 staff members who accompany travelers.

With how many people are aboard and the amount of luxury on display, what the vessel exactly was led to some spirited discussion.

Multiple Redditors referred to it as a "cruise ship," and one described it as a "fancied up cruise ship."

"A huge cruise ship shaped vaguely like a yacht," a Redditor elaborated. "It is like painting a semi truck Ferrari Red and putting a huge spoiler at the back and calling it a sports car."

One Redditor shared conflicted feelings as they admitted their fondness for how yachts looked but acknowledged their hatred for the wealth and inequality that they represent.

"The people taking this cruise are rich but they probably do not own a yacht," a user responded. "The ultra rich is where the real inequality is."

They likened the distinction to people who fly first class versus those who fly private. Considering the massive pollution of megayachts and private travel by the world's ultra-rich, that is an interesting point to raise.

However, you want to judge it, the size and excess of the vessel alarmed some commenters.

"Absolute insanity," one assessed.

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