Ritz-Carlton sparks backlash with proposal in unexpected location: 'Highly ill-advised'

"We need to see that due diligence was done."

The Ritz-Carlton has opened its first safari lodge in Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve, featuring 20 tented suites and a four-bedroom villa.

With nightly rates starting at $3,500 per person, the property is advertised as offering a "front-row seat" to the Great Migration, according to Luxury Travel Report.

But the promised opulence and luxury are concerning conservationists, scientists, and reserve officials, who say the new property could damage the reserve's fragile and vital ecosystems.

As Luxury Travel Report put it, it's the "$3,500-a-night safari that conservationists don't want."

In the days leading up to the property's opening, Meitamei Olol Dapash — an activist with the Institute for Maasai Education, Research, and Conservation — filed a lawsuit against Ritz-Carlton owner Marriott, its local partner Lazizi Mara Limited, and several Kenyan government agencies.

The lawsuit alleges that the safari lodge obstructs a crucial migration corridor between the Maasai Mara and Tanzania's Serengeti and that the property was built with no transparent environmental impact assessment.

"The preservation of wildlife migration for us is a treasure that we cannot afford to lose," Dapash told Reuters. "We need to see that due diligence was done."

The lawsuit notes that Narok County — where the reserve is located — adopted a management plan in 2023 prohibiting new tourism accommodations in the area until 2033.

Marriott told Reuters that its local partner obtained needed approvals before the property's construction. Additionally, Lazizi officials told the outlet that the Kenyan government itself proposed the site for the lodge and conducted an environmental impact assessment, which concluded the site was not a wildlife crossing point.

Narok County has defended the project as lawful and aligned with conservation goals, according to Luxury Travel Report. But conservationists say the issue isn't just permit compliance — it's the ecological risk of building in such a sensitive migration corridor.

The Maasai Mara National Reserve is essential to the survival of wildlife species like wildebeest, zebras, and gazelles. These species rely on open migration routes for food, breeding, and overall survival.

Building luxury accommodations that block or narrow these paths can interfere with these natural behaviors, including movement patterns, mating cycles, and predator-prey dynamics.

These disturbances can trigger cascading environmental effects and an overall decline in biodiversity, weakening the region's entire ecosystem.

Joseph Ogutu, a Kenyan researcher at the University of Hohenheim, told Reuters that building the lodge was "highly ill-advised" and would "likely have large and long-term ecological implications for the migration."

Grant Hopcraft, an ecologist at the University of Glasgow, added that the project would have "large and long-term ecological implications," noting that many species in the reserve have already shrunk by more than 80% since the 1970s.

Conservationists have said that established safari companies in the region have long supported wildlife and community initiatives to help offset their environmental impact. But the Ritz-Carlton is new to the region, and there are concerns that it will not continue such a trend.

Additionally, local governments have a poor track record of respecting the land inhabited by the Maasai people, who are often victims of violent evictions from their ancestral land in the name of tourism, per Reuters.

Until local courts rule, the future of luxury tourism in the Maasai Mara — and of the region's famed migration — remains uncertain.

