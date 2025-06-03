City council prepares vote on controversial new tax targeting local businesses: 'Focusing on those smaller mom and pop shops'

The new charge may encourage greater awareness of how plastic raises waste collection and disposal costs.

Richmond could be gearing up to join a growing list of Virginia cities taking action on plastic waste. VPM News reported that the City Council will review a proposal for a new 5-cent tax on most single-use plastic bags.

The proposal, backed by Mayor Danny Avula and Councilor Reva Trammell, seeks to amend Chapter 26 of the City Code to add a provision that will establish a disposable plastic bag tax.

It aims to reduce litter, ease pressure on local landfills, and encourage a shift toward plastic-free habits.

If the City Council approves it, the 5-cent surcharge will take effect starting in January 2026. While it may cost a Richmond resident only about $2.12 a year, city officials hope the small fee sparks big change.

The added charge may encourage greater awareness of how plastic raises waste collection and disposal costs — and, more importantly, its long-term environmental impact.

For instance, The World Counts estimates that 300 million plastic bags end up in the Atlantic Ocean alone every year. These bags eventually break down into microplastics that enter the food chain. That's why any ordinance that helps reduce plastic use is a welcome step forward.

Big retailers already have systems in place for bag surcharges, so Richmond will focus on helping smaller local stores make the transition.

Laura Thomas, director of the city's Office of Sustainability, told VPM News that the likes of Walmart and Target "do this in other jurisdictions already, so we're really going to be focusing on those smaller mom and pop shops and reaching out to them."

Although the city expects to generate around $400,000 in the first year, the proposed tax isn't just about revenue. It's also about education, cleaner neighborhoods, and investing in green habits.

This proposal reflects ongoing efforts — such as bans on single-use plastics and incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act for home energy upgrades and electric vehicles — that aim to make eco-friendly choices more accessible and impactful for everyday people.

