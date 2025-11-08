US manufacturer hit with lawsuit accusing it of misleading customers: 'Corporate greed was prioritized'

Across America, many residents are taking deliberate steps to protect the planet by choosing recyclable products and participating in local recycling programs. They spend extra money and time on these good-faith efforts — which is why it's so frustrating when misleading claims from greedy corporations undermine their choices.

Plastic product manufacturer Reynolds is facing a new lawsuit in Arizona over its Hefty and Great Value brand bags, which appear to be made for recycling — but those appearances are misleading, Resource Recycling reported.

What's happening?

The lawsuit from Attorney General Kris Mayes concerns the brand's blue and clear polyethylene trash bags. Originally branded as "recycling" bags, they have been labeled as "blue" or "clear" bags since 2024, but the packaging still uses images related to recycling and, per Resource Recycling, states that the bags are "developed for use in participating municipal programs only" and "transparent for quick and easy sorting."

Despite these packaging choices, the bags in question are not suitable for recycling programs, and Reynolds has faced claims over this very fact in Minnesota, Connecticut, and California, among other states.

"In reality, the products labeled 'ideal for collecting recyclable materials' only contribute to the plastics problem and likely reroute otherwise recyclable products into landfills," Mayes said in a press release. "These 'greenwashing' practices exploit consumers who prioritize sustainability and limiting their environmental impact, and they are completely unacceptable in Arizona."

Why is this example of greenwashing important?

Greenwashing is a deceptive practice in which companies portray their products and processes as being more eco-friendly than they really are to sell more and justify higher prices. Consumers who want to do right by the environment are willing to spend extra time researching and invest extra money if it means protecting the planet — and greenwashing companies take advantage of this, costing buyers money while removing consumers' ability to make informed decisions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

In this case, Reynolds not only created plastic trash that would be essentially impossible to recycle, but it also ensured that recyclable items that had already been sorted and set aside still ended up in the landfill instead of being recycled — meaning that this product didn't just fail to live up to its eco-friendly claims, it actually had a direct negative environmental impact.

What's being done about Reynolds?

Thankfully, Mayes is committed to bringing the company to justice.

"Corporate greed was prioritized over being honest to consumers," said Mayes in the press release. "Reynolds lied on the packaging, misled Arizonans, and profited off of well-meaning consumers who simply wanted to protect our state by recycling. Companies who 'greenwash' will be held accountable by my office."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.