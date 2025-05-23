Tech company achieves Guinness World Record with cutting-edge reverse vending machine: 'An engaging experience'

A Malaysian company has achieved a Guinness World Record for its vending machine, but the record wasn't even for the device's most impressive feature.

Atlas Vending set the record for the world's thinnest reverse vending machine with compaction, according to Cilisos Media. While that might sound like a mouthful, the machine has the potential to have an enormous impact on consumers and the environment.

While most vending machines distribute drinks or snacks, the Atlas Ecopod collects empty recyclable containers, compresses them to save space, and even dispenses rewards to the human recycler.

The invention has the potential to reduce waste, lessen reliance on new materials, and put some extra cash in people's pockets. Coming in at just 35 centimeters (13.77 inches) thick, the record-setting vending machine can fit just about anywhere.

The Atlas Ecopod uses AI-based features to identify the material being inserted and confirm that the plastic bottle or aluminum can is eligible. The Ecopod then crushes the material for storage while dispensing rewards.

Started in 1980, Atlas has been in the vending machine industry for 45 years. According to its website, Atlas is "the leading independent vending solutions provider in Asia."

With the Ecopod, Atlas is proposing a solution to the problem of single-use waste. The record-setting creation is part of a Malaysian government program aimed at reducing waste and increasing sustainability.

"This achievement extends beyond a corporate accolade," Y.B. Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad, Malaysian minister of natural resources and environmental sustainability, said, per Cilisos Media. "It forms a part of a national initiative to accelerate the transition toward a green economy."

The discarding of single-use waste, especially plastic, poses a tremendous challenge to the health of communities and the environment. According to the U.N. Environment Programme, 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every single minute.

This massive amount of waste is literally transforming our communities, our societies, and the ecosystem. Microplastics have even infiltrated our own bodies.

"Plastics including microplastics are now ubiquitous in our natural environment," UNEP warned. "They are becoming part of the Earth's fossil record and a marker of the Anthropocene, our current geological era. They have even given their name to a new marine microbial habitat called the 'plastisphere.'"

While the Atlas Ecopod certainly won't solve the problem of plastic pollution, it represents a necessary step toward making plastic recycling more convenient, more ubiquitous, and even more profitable for consumers.

"The ATLAS ECOPOD transforms recycling into an engaging experience, reflecting our relentless pursuit of sustainable innovation," said Santharuban Thurai Sundaram, CEO of the Etika Group of Companies, which controls Atlas. "This record elevates our status on a global scale while reinforcing our commitment to drive environmental change for all Malaysians."

