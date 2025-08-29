Tesla sparks backlash after charging outrageous sum to add essential feature to vehicle: 'They should never have been taken out'

Tesla will sell you a turn signal part to replace the one it removed from new Model 3s.

In the spirit of minimalism, the electric vehicle automaker removed turn signal stalks in its refreshed version of the popular model. However, many drivers want it back and are shopping online for the original accessory.

What's happening?

As The Verge and others reported, you can only buy a retrofitted turn signal stalk from China, but the cost for the part is about $348. The Tesla Newswire showed images on X that compare the differences.

First pics of the Tesla Model 3 with a turn-signal stalk, now available to order in China!



Without turn-signal buttons, the steering wheel is the same as the Model Y.



The 3rd and 4th pics show the"current" Model 3 with turn-signal buttons integrated into the steering wheel.

The part can replace the turn signal buttons on new Model 3 steering wheels. In updated models, Tesla eliminated the turn signal and drive stalks, opting for buttons on the steering wheel and touchscreen instead.

Tesla attributed this design change to greater reliance on automation and streamlining the look of the vehicle. Many drivers, however, reported disliking the feature and wishing the company would bring back the original design.

Why is this design change significant?

Many Tesla drivers are outraged that they would have to pay hundreds of dollars for a feature that should be standard in any vehicle.

Turn signal stalks offer comfort and familiarity to drivers, enabling them to drive safely.

Tesla's China website gives drivers the option to update their steering signal button to a steering signal lever instead. The cost of the update includes a modification fee and installation service.

However, this option is only available for Model 3s made after Feb. 7. Also, Tesla has not indicated whether it will offer this option outside of China.

"Put the turn signal and gear shift BACK in the cars," one person commented on the news. "They should never have been taken out."

Someone else wrote: "It was a bad choice for Tesla to drop the stalks. But plenty of companies make questionable choices and offer no remedy."

What's being done to improve EV designs?

Tesla has received its fair share of criticism over controversial features and design updates that don't align with consumer preferences.

However, other changes have been praised for being revolutionary and have been popular among drivers.

Automakers can't make every customer happy with design updates. Yet listening to drivers' complaints and providing reasonable and affordable accommodations is just good business.

Fortunately, there are many different vehicles and automakers to choose from when you decide to make your next car an EV.

If the new Model 3 isn't for you, there are other Teslas available that might better suit your preferences. There are also many EV brands besides Tesla to consider, such as BMW, Kia, Ford, and Rivian.

No matter which make you decide on, the vital thing to remember is the larger goal of replacing cars that run on dirty energy with clean, green electric vehicles. Less tailpipe fumes in our communities means better air to breathe and a more sustainable economy.

