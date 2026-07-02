Alabama retiree lost life savings to 'Bella' in romance crypto scam, and feds found $222,000

A romance-based cryptocurrency scam appears to have cost a retired man in Florence, Alabama, his life savings.

Officials say they later located and seized more than $222,000 in digital assets and are now asking a judge to allow the government to keep the money as the alleged fraud proceeds.

What happened?

According to WAFF, federal filings describe the case as a "pig butchering" scam. In these schemes, scammers typically spend time building trust with victims before persuading them to send increasingly large sums into bogus investments.

The complaint, as cited by WAFF, says the man connected with someone using the name "Bella," who claimed to be 23 and said she could help him invest in cryptocurrency. Their conversations later shifted to Telegram and, according to authorities, became romantic.

Investigators say "Bella" instructed him to transfer money from his Alabama bank account into Coinbase and then send it on to fraudulent crypto wallets. WAFF reports that agents eventually seized more than $222,000 in USDT, a cryptocurrency called Tether, after it was allegedly moved through multiple wallets and exchanges under a federal warrant.

Why does it matter?

Scams like this are devastating for normal people; putting your trust into an investor and losing everything, especially as a senior citizen who has likely retired, means you lose your ability to take care of yourself, and the process to recover the money can take years, if you get it back at all.

Cryptocurrency also has environmental implications. Crypto mining is an energy-intensive process that requires extensive computing power, and because servers rely on fossil fuels, the carbon emissions are significant.

What's being done?

According to WAFF, prosecutors want a judge to formally forfeit the seized USDT as alleged proceeds of wire fraud.

While crypto can seem anonymous, transactions are often publicly recorded in ways investigators can trace.

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