Shopper vents frustration after outrageous experience with online order: 'This is a huge thing that happens all the time'

A customer vented their frustration on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit after trying to do the right thing by buying an item directly from a retailer instead of Amazon, only to have the product arrive via Amazon.

The original poster shared that they had recently bought a retainer cleaner recommended by their orthodontist directly from the company's website — even though it cost about half as much on Amazon — because they wanted to shop in a way that aligned with their beliefs and values.

"I'm so damn mad," the OP wrote after explaining that the item had been shipped using Amazon, the very company they were trying to avoid.

Many people are critical of Amazon because of its reliance on fossil fuels and greenwashing practices such as charging more for reduced packaging options. The company has also faced criticism for excess packaging and its returns process, both of which generate a lot of waste that ends up in landfills, where it pollutes the environment.

Much of this packaging is made from plastic, which takes thousands of years to break down and releases microplastics in the process. Microplastics have been found in every organ of the human body and are linked to a variety of health issues.

Amazon has introduced several initiatives to reduce packaging waste and the carbon pollution it produces by 2040. For example, in North America, Amazon has replaced the plastic pillows it uses in packaging with paper filler made from 100% recycled paper. The company has also added 15,000 electric delivery vans to its fleet.

Purchasing products from businesses that prioritize sustainability helps send a clear message that people want to shop at companies that take their environmental responsibility seriously.

"As someone who works in this field this is a huge thing that happens all the time," one person wrote.

"Definitely make sure to post this in a review somewhere," added another.

