Resident sparks outrage after sharing video from inside elevator in apartment building: 'That's despicable'

Consumerist attitudes are difficult to ignore. Identifying things that may compel us to consume excessively can help us save money and the environment.

That is what this Redditor did, posting an image of an elevator in their apartment building to r/Anticonsumption. The photo shows a digital advertisement for food inside the elevator. The Redditor said they live in a small apartment and pay $2,000 per month in rent.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Imagine spending 2000$ in rent for an outrageously small apartment and then YOU'RE still milked for your money in your own home," they said.

"That's despicable, in a postmodern dystopian sense. I fear what the future holds if we continue to normalize this," one user commented.

"I was wondering how they'd top playing me blaring, glaring ads at the gas pump. I knew they'd top it, I just love the surprises," another added.

Advertising can lead to greater consumption and risks for the planet if left unchecked. The production of more goods contributes to the overflowing of landfills, and particularly aggressive marketing — such as this Temu campaign documented by a college student — can also contribute to greater consumer debt.

One way to ensure you do not break the bank while keeping the planet safe is to invest in sustainable products from secondhand stores, which often offer name-brand goods at a fraction of the price.

There is also evidence that buying food locally can help the environment by lowering your carbon footprint from travel and supporting locally grown, fresh ingredients. You can also support your local community by ensuring that money spent on goods goes directly to the local workforce instead of a corporation that has entered the community and taken money from it.

