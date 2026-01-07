American solar industry report reveals major supply chain accomplishment: 'This industry has proven what's possible when businesses … invest'

The U.S. solar industry has reached an exciting milestone. A new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association noted how each stage of the solar supply chain has been reshored.

Domestic solar production not only supports the nation's transition toward cleaner energy but also promotes economic growth. Manufacturing panels within the U.S. creates jobs and reduces the country's dependence on foreign energy imports, increasing the U.S.'s energy independence.

PV Magazine reported that U.S. solar production has increased by 37% since 2024, with the country exceeding 60 gigawatts of domestic solar module production capacity. However, amid this domestic growth in solar production, experts are wary that the current administration's action could restrict the U.S.'s clean energy investments.

"This industry has proven what's possible when businesses have the certainty to invest. If the administration does not reverse their harmful actions that have undermined market certainty, energy costs will rise even further, and the next wave of factories and jobs could be at risk," SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper told PV Magazine.





Domestic solar production is essential for meeting the increasing demand for renewable energy in the U.S. SEIA reported that solar demand and installations increased from 2023 to 2024, with the same increasing trend continuing into 2025. Going solar is one of the best ways to safeguard your home against rising energy prices while reducing your household's pollution. Plus, pairing your home's solar power with other energy-efficient appliances, such as a heat pump, can further lower your energy bills.

If you're looking to install rooftop solar panels for your home, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand different options within your budget. The Solar Explorer connects you with vetted partners, saving you hours of research when choosing a trusted installer.

For homeowners looking to lease panels rather than purchase, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program offers $0-down subscription options. With its leasing program, you can reduce your utility rate by up to 20%. As you continue to make more eco-friendly lifestyle changes, Palmetto lets you unlock $5,000 in rewards with its free Home app.

If you're interested in investing in solar panels, EnergySage is a great place to get information on local incentives. You can compare competitive bids from their vetted installers, which can save you up to $10,000 on your installation costs.

Looking ahead, the solar industry is moving in the right direction. However, to support that growth, experts are urging politicians to prioritize clean energy.

"We're seeing strong growth today, but that momentum isn't guaranteed. If the administration continues down this path, they risk driving investment overseas, stifling job creation, raising costs on consumers, and handing America's manufacturing advantage to our competitors," Hopper told PV Magazine.

