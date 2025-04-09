  • Business Business

Government withdraws policy designed to shape the future of American roads — here's why it matters

The decision represents the stalling of significant progress.

by Patrick Long
The decision represents the stalling of significant progress.

Photo Credit: iStock

The current U.S. presidential administration recently rescinded two memos from its predecessor that sought to address issues with our changing environment, Reuters reported.

The decision represents the stalling of significant progress in the efforts to reduce emissions and bolster infrastructure against increasingly extreme weather

What's happening?

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the Department of Transportation was rescinding the two Biden administration memos on March 10. The memos required, among other things, that states measure and continue to lower targets for vehicle emissions.

This announcement coincides with a similar decision to repeal vehicle fuel economy standards set by the Biden administration. Those standards were set in an effort to promote electric vehicle use. Meanwhile, the current administration revoked another Biden administration order setting a 50% target for all vehicles sold in America by 2030 to be EVs.

The memos also sought to ensure more resilient infrastructure in the face of our changing climate. Part of that goal involved $830 million in grants that have now been rescinded.

"The Department of Transportation is getting back to basics — building critical infrastructure projects that move people and move commerce safely," Duffy said. 

Watch now: Climate expert responds to critic who believes concern over ozone layer was one big scam

Why is this announcement concerning?

The Department of Transportation website states that these rescinded memos "displaced the long-standing authorities granted to States by law, added meritless and costly burdens related to greenhouse gas emissions and equity initiatives."

While parsing the validity of these statements is a complex endeavor, there's no doubt that the planet will suffer from this decision.

The U.S. was already producing more planet-warming emissions every year before these memos were rescinded. Now, it seems there will be nothing stopping those numbers from continuing to rise.

What's being done about U.S. emissions?

The previous administration's efforts to curb emissions may have been halted, but other groups are still seeking solutions.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered a method to drastically reduce vehicle emissions by adjusting the way we drive. Their study showed that gliding toward intersections rather than stopping abruptly can reduce emissions by up to 22%.

If you want to reduce your own vehicle emissions, upgrading to an EV is the best way to do it. Studies show that EVs reduce our environmental impact by even more than previously believed. They can also save you a ton of money on fuel and maintenance.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x