Government withdraws policy designed to shape the future of American roads — here's why it matters

The current U.S. presidential administration recently rescinded two memos from its predecessor that sought to address issues with our changing environment, Reuters reported.

The decision represents the stalling of significant progress in the efforts to reduce emissions and bolster infrastructure against increasingly extreme weather.

What's happening?

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the Department of Transportation was rescinding the two Biden administration memos on March 10. The memos required, among other things, that states measure and continue to lower targets for vehicle emissions.

This announcement coincides with a similar decision to repeal vehicle fuel economy standards set by the Biden administration. Those standards were set in an effort to promote electric vehicle use. Meanwhile, the current administration revoked another Biden administration order setting a 50% target for all vehicles sold in America by 2030 to be EVs.

The memos also sought to ensure more resilient infrastructure in the face of our changing climate. Part of that goal involved $830 million in grants that have now been rescinded.

"The Department of Transportation is getting back to basics — building critical infrastructure projects that move people and move commerce safely," Duffy said.

Why is this announcement concerning?

The Department of Transportation website states that these rescinded memos "displaced the long-standing authorities granted to States by law, added meritless and costly burdens related to greenhouse gas emissions and equity initiatives."

While parsing the validity of these statements is a complex endeavor, there's no doubt that the planet will suffer from this decision.

The U.S. was already producing more planet-warming emissions every year before these memos were rescinded. Now, it seems there will be nothing stopping those numbers from continuing to rise.

What's being done about U.S. emissions?

The previous administration's efforts to curb emissions may have been halted, but other groups are still seeking solutions.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered a method to drastically reduce vehicle emissions by adjusting the way we drive. Their study showed that gliding toward intersections rather than stopping abruptly can reduce emissions by up to 22%.

If you want to reduce your own vehicle emissions, upgrading to an EV is the best way to do it. Studies show that EVs reduce our environmental impact by even more than previously believed. They can also save you a ton of money on fuel and maintenance.

