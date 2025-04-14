  • Business Business

Household project inspires entrepreneur mom's game-changing invention: 'Why hasn't this been a thing before?'

"Excellent design."

by Brianne Nemiroff
"Excellent design."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Anyone who has ever repainted their home understands there is a lot of plastic involved. The paint tray, paint tray liner, and drop cloths all are normally made with plastic, and the rollers and brushes usually feature synthetic bristles.

One entrepreneur decided she was done with how much plastic she was going through just for her personal DIY projects. When she couldn't find a sustainable option on the market, she created one.

"I looked over at my garbage can and it was filled to the brim with plastic paint tray liners. I searched for a reusable option and nothing showed up, so I decided to create my own. I came up with the Repaint Tray, the first reusable silicone paint tray liner and lid. I spent three years developing the Repaint Tray before finally launching it into the market," founder Billie Asmus posted on Repaint Tray's TikTok account.

@the_repaintlady I promise you, your "crazy" ideas are not that crazy and can lead to incredible things. You just have to be willing to try. 💚 Happy Inventors' Day! #inventor #repaint #repainttray #painttraylid #womanownedbusiness #foryou #reusablepainttray ♬ original sound - Repaint Studios

Asmus didn't have a background in product development and had to start her company from scratch to bring her item to market. But after three years in development, she said her hours of market research, product development, and college classes were worth it when she won the Lowe's Into the Blue global pitch competition and got to see her product in stores.

A typical plastic paint tray can be used multiple times, but it's necessary to incorporate a plastic liner, and the product cannot be reused if the tray is left unattended. The paint will dry after a few hours, and there is a risk of dried paint mixing with fresh paint, which affects the texture.

The Repaint Tray not only has a silicone base but also a silicone lid. There is no need for plastic liners, and dried paint can be peeled off; paint can stay fresh and wet for weeks if the lid is on properly. The tray is compatible with water-based paints and retails for $39.95.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Millions of plastic trays and liners end up in landfills every year, which makes this a big win for people and the environment. But it's also good for neurodivergent, differently abled, and caregiving crafters who need to pause in the middle of projects.

"THIS IS GENIUS, like genuinely why hasn't this been a thing before?" one TikToker commented.

"This kind of innovative waste reduction is so vital. Excellent design. Your passion shows," another user shared.

"I work in theater and will absolutely be showing this to every production manager from now on [and] getting one for myself to bring to calls," a third user posted.

What's the biggest factor stopping you from investing in solar panels?

The cost 💰

The technology ☀️

I'm a renter 🏢

I'm already invested 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Every year, 460 million metric tons of plastic are produced across industries, and 20 million metric tons end up in our environment. Changing how we do things at home and in industries can reduce plastic waste dramatically.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x