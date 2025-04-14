Household project inspires entrepreneur mom's game-changing invention: 'Why hasn't this been a thing before?'

Anyone who has ever repainted their home understands there is a lot of plastic involved. The paint tray, paint tray liner, and drop cloths all are normally made with plastic, and the rollers and brushes usually feature synthetic bristles.

One entrepreneur decided she was done with how much plastic she was going through just for her personal DIY projects. When she couldn't find a sustainable option on the market, she created one.

"I looked over at my garbage can and it was filled to the brim with plastic paint tray liners. I searched for a reusable option and nothing showed up, so I decided to create my own. I came up with the Repaint Tray, the first reusable silicone paint tray liner and lid. I spent three years developing the Repaint Tray before finally launching it into the market," founder Billie Asmus posted on Repaint Tray's TikTok account.

Asmus didn't have a background in product development and had to start her company from scratch to bring her item to market. But after three years in development, she said her hours of market research, product development, and college classes were worth it when she won the Lowe's Into the Blue global pitch competition and got to see her product in stores.

A typical plastic paint tray can be used multiple times, but it's necessary to incorporate a plastic liner, and the product cannot be reused if the tray is left unattended. The paint will dry after a few hours, and there is a risk of dried paint mixing with fresh paint, which affects the texture.

The Repaint Tray not only has a silicone base but also a silicone lid. There is no need for plastic liners, and dried paint can be peeled off; paint can stay fresh and wet for weeks if the lid is on properly. The tray is compatible with water-based paints and retails for $39.95.

Millions of plastic trays and liners end up in landfills every year, which makes this a big win for people and the environment. But it's also good for neurodivergent, differently abled, and caregiving crafters who need to pause in the middle of projects.

"THIS IS GENIUS, like genuinely why hasn't this been a thing before?" one TikToker commented.

"This kind of innovative waste reduction is so vital. Excellent design. Your passion shows," another user shared.

"I work in theater and will absolutely be showing this to every production manager from now on [and] getting one for myself to bring to calls," a third user posted.

Every year, 460 million metric tons of plastic are produced across industries, and 20 million metric tons end up in our environment. Changing how we do things at home and in industries can reduce plastic waste dramatically.

