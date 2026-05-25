Applause erupts as Reno council backs 30-day freeze on data center permits after packed eight-hour meeting

Applause reportedly broke out in Reno, Nevada, after city leaders voted to press pause on one of the region's most heated growth debates: data centers.

After a packed, nearly eight-hour meeting, the Reno City Council approved a 30-day freeze on conditional use permits for new data center construction, giving residents more time to weigh the potential costs and benefits.

According to KUNR, the council voted 6-1 on May 14 to temporarily halt approvals for data center projects, with Councilmember Kathleen Taylor casting the lone dissenting vote.

The short-term moratorium is only the beginning of a broader process. At a June 1 meeting, council members are expected to revisit the issue and decide how long any final moratorium should last and what rules might govern future data center development.

Interest in the issue was so high that council chambers reached capacity, and additional attendees were left waiting in the lobby.

Before the meeting, activists and community members gathered near Reno's Believe sign, with many focusing their concerns on water use and environmental health.

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Josh Dini of the Walker River Paiute Tribe attended in support of the Water over Data Alliance and Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe members leading the effort.

"We already lost our fish. So it's important for us to stand together as Numu relatives to support each other on these issues," Dini said, pointing to the broader stakes for local watersheds, wildlife, and tribal communities.

Most public comments supported a pause, though labor groups pushed back against a blanket freeze, arguing that data centers have created thousands of construction jobs in Northern Nevada.

The debate reflects a larger tension playing out in communities across the country.

Data centers help power advanced computing and artificial intelligence, but they also use large amounts of electricity and water for cooling. In a place like Reno, that raises serious concerns.

Nevada is the driest state in the country, and residents also said during the meeting that Reno is the fastest-warming city in the U.S.

For many locals, the issue is about whether rapid development could put more strain on limited water supplies and add noise, light, and air pollution in nearby neighborhoods.

A Gallup poll published in May found that 7 in 10 Americans oppose the construction of AI data centers in their local regions.

Still, opponents of the pause said communities also need jobs. Union leaders warned that broad restrictions could harm workers who depend on data center construction for a steady income and a path to homeownership.

For now, the 30-day freeze gives Reno time to consider a more balanced path forward instead of rushing permits through.

"Everyone is paying attention now, and we are all waiting with bated breath for this final moratorium and everything that comes out of it," advocate Bree Kasper said, per KUNR

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