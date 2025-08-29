US agency sparks backlash after throwing up new barriers for crucial projects: 'It makes it really hard'

The Trump administration has introduced new restrictions that could make it significantly harder for larger wind and solar developers to qualify for federal tax credits, posing another barrier to the expansion of clean, renewable energy sources in the United States.

What's happening?

Guidance from the Treasury Department released in August eliminated a key pathway that developers have used for decades to prove their projects have started construction, according to recent reporting from Canary Media.

Under the new rules, larger renewable energy developments can no longer use the simple method of spending 5 percent of total project costs to qualify for tax credits. Instead, they must demonstrate ongoing "physical work of a significant nature."

The change, taking effect this September, is set to impact most community solar farms and utility-scale renewable projects, while residential solar installations will remain unaffected.

Clean energy developers now have until just July 2026 to commence construction under these stricter requirements. The previous deadline was set at 2032.

Why are the new restrictions concerning?

This new barrier could threaten community access to affordable, renewable electricity at a time when power demand continues to surge. "Solar, batteries, and wind made up 96 percent of new capacity added to U.S. grids" in 2024, according to Canary Media, representing the primary option for meeting growing energy needs.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Some outlets, such as the San Antonio Express-News, suggested that developers may have been somewhat relieved by the new guidance, having expected more immediate cuts. But Supratim Srinivasan, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Texas-based solar company Atma Energy, told the same paper, "It makes it really hard for traditional, successful developers and financial institutions to back renewable projects."

The restrictions come on top of other recent challenges to federal funding for clean energy.

"This is yet another act of energy subtraction from the Trump administration that will further delay the buildout of affordable, reliable power," Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in a statement per Canary.

Families and businesses across the country depend on these energy sources to keep electricity bills manageable. When renewable energy development slows, it limits competition in energy markets and can drive up costs for anyone paying an electricity bill.

What's being done?

Several states are working to streamline the permitting process to help developers meet the new deadline of next summer. The hope is that many will be able to quickly adapt to the shortened timeline and begin construction by then.

Some Senate Republicans reportedly pushed back against more severe versions of the tax credit rules, showing a measure of bipartisan support for the progress of these projects as Democrats continue to criticize clean energy funding cuts resulting from the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Meanwhile, communities can still support renewable energy expansion through local solar programs, energy-efficient home upgrades, and advocating for policies that prioritize affordable energy access.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



