New survey reveals surprising trend in energy markets: 'We need to think bigger'

Globally, investors solidly believe in the win-win economic opportunity this movement creates.

Scottish Renewables, which describes itself as "a trade association that works to grow Scotland's renewable energy sector and sustain its position at the forefront of the global clean energy industry," announced that nearly two-thirds of its members surveyed reported investing in the renewable energy supply chain.

The statistic was published in the organization's Supply Chain Impact Statement, which highlights Scotland's renewable energy industries, which include over 9,700 jobs.

This finding reflects a positive trend of nations moving away from fossil fuels and dirty energy and toward a cleaner economy. Other countries like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have recently taken steps toward bettering their renewable energy supply chains, too.

It is also promising that, globally, investors solidly believe in the win-win economic opportunity this movement creates. In the U.S., "Clean energy investment in the U.S. more than tripled from 2018 to 2023," according to Climate Central.

The investment management company Schroders wrote that "the energy transition presents an immense opportunity for individual investors" and estimated that a renewable energy investment portfolio "is expected to deliver returns of 8.5-10% per annum on a buy-and-hold basis."

GreenPortfolio, a free service that connects people with financial advisors who assist in making climate-forward investments, building portfolios, and choosing banks and credit cards, reports that "over 10 years, renewable energy outperformed fossil fuel, generating returns of 192.3% compared to 97.2%," noting that "in the past 5 years, the renewable energy investment continued to yield higher returns in addition to being less volatile than the fossil fuel portfolio."

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

So, in the big picture, investing in renewable energy makes sense for both the planet and for people's pockets. As people's values evolve and it feels imperative to make investments that align with them, sustainability-focused businesses have and will continue to outperform fossil fuel stocks.

As Emma Harrick, Scottish Renewables' director of energy transition and supply chain, said, "We need to think bigger than we ever have before."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.