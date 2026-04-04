Expert debunks claim that renewable energy is too expensive: 'A lower cost than the cheapest ... alternative'

"It's almost like … there is a lot of money put into making people still do things even if they're inefficient or costly."

Renewable energy is being developed around the world at an astounding rate, yet some critics are seemingly oblivious.

Former U.S. climate negotiator and TikTok creator Lia Newman (@liaandtheworld) debunked detractors' claims that solar and wind aren't cheaper than alternatives like coal, oil, and gas.

"Ninety-one percent of new renewable power projects delivered electricity at a lower cost than the cheapest fossil fuel alternative last year," Newman said.

It's a sentiment echoed by experts from multiple fields. Analysts from the New York Financial advisory firm Lazard reported that solar and wind are the cheapest, fastest energy sources to deploy for grid-scale work. And, while U.S. energy policy has shifted to favor coal, oil, and gas, government data from January noted that their share of supply is still expected to fall.

"We expect the combined share of generation from solar power and wind power to rise from about 18% in 2025 to about 21% in 2027," the report added.

Global energy think tank Ember has the U.S. renewable share at 24.4%. It's nearing a global 30% milestone marked in 2024, and evidence that developers are seeing the value in the cleaner energy sources. Unlike nonrenewables, solar and wind don't produce harmful air pollution when they generate electricity.

What's more, renewable power is poised to continue its rise. The International Renewable Energy Agency reported that the cleaner energy sources accounted for more than 90% of "total power expansion globally" in 2024. It's a trend that Newman said will continue through the end of the decade.

California is a case study for success. The state has invested heavily in solar power and large-scale battery storage. The state ranks low on a nationwide long-term electricity risk assessment by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

In the meantime, U.S. energy prices are widely reported to be rising faster than inflation, partly due to surging data center power demand.

Newman's post showed that the right information can aid your advocacy for policy that impacts your home. And unlike many energy sources, solar can also be quickly leveraged at households to help lower energy bills.

One TikToker likened detractors' claims to cigarette use.

"It's almost like people aren't fully rational, and there is a lot of money put into making people still do things even if they're inefficient or costly," they commented.

"Don't forget … how fast it is to install renewables," another person chimed in.

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