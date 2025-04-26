Energy leader transforms cooking oil into fuel for one of the world's largest mines: 'Can help bridge the gap to widespread electrification'

"Diesel makes up about 70% of the total carbon emissions from our Pilbara iron ore operations."

Old cooking oil turned into renewable fuel was recently used to power an iron ore mine in Australia — the first of its kind.

The company Neste MY Renewable Diesel allocated 8,500 tons of renewable diesel from used cooking oil for the trial, which took place in an iron ore mine in Pilbara, Australia, an area known for its vast mineral deposits, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

Neste is a leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. Its program uses sustainably sourced renewable raw materials, such as used cooking oil, that "fully meet the sustainability requirements specified in the legislation in our key markets," Neste said. "Identifying and selecting good partners are crucial in ensuring the sustainability of supply chains."

Biofuel technology is an incredible and fast-growing scientific sector. Biofuels can even power machines such as airplanes using organic materials such as peanut shells.

By sourcing renewable fuels from waste and raw materials, Neste not only prevents these materials from ending up in landfills; in this trial, these fuels replaced 20% of diesel, according to Renewable Energy Magazine. The diesel would normally power rail, marine, blasting, haul trucks, surface mining equipment, and light vehicles.

Mining is a massive gas-guzzling operation, from the drilling and digging machines to transport vehicles. "Diesel makes up about 70% of the total carbon emissions from our Pilbara iron ore operations," said Rio Tinto managing director of rail, port, and core services Richard Cohen.

While it's important for operations like Rio Tinto to aim for carbon neutrality, reducing diesel reliance by 20% is a major milestone. "Electrification is the ultimate longer-term solution," said Cohen. "Through this trial with Neste and Viva Energy, we've gained valuable insights into how renewable diesel can help bridge the gap to widespread electrification as well as for circumstances where electrification may not be suitable."

This company is no stranger to biofuels; it has been slowly transitioning away from fossil fuel consumption.

"Rio Tinto is actively exploring the potential of biofuels as part of its ongoing efforts to achieve its Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction targets of 50% by 2030 and net zero by 2050," reported Renewable Energy Magazine. "This trial builds on the successful transition at the company's Boron and Kennecott operations in the US, where 11% of its total global fossil diesel consumption has been replaced with renewable diesel."

All of us, whether one person or a mining company, need to reduce, reuse, and recycle to help stave off climate change. Companies like Neste are making strong headway in the fight against greenhouse gases.

