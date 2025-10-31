Burgeoning powerhouse surges to forefront of key energy sector: 'On a roll'

It is well-placed to benefit from investor demand.

India's renewable energy sector is showing signs of remarkable growth, and one of its leading players is emerging as a standout story for investors, according to Seeking Alpha.

ReNew Energy Global, a Nasdaq-listed power producer, recently posted strong first-quarter results for fiscal year 2026. Revenue climbed 65% year-on-year, and profits after tax jumped more than 13 times. The gains were fueled by a 23% boost in renewable capacity, alongside new contributions from solar module and cell manufacturing, per Seeking Alpha.

The company now operates more than 11 gigawatts of clean power and is expanding across solar, wind, and storage. Analysts say the integrated model, which combines development, manufacturing, and storage, gives ReNew an advantage over competitors in India's fast-moving market.

India itself is driving the momentum. The country has already reached 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels, five years ahead of its Paris Agreement pledge. Clean power additions totaled 22 gigawatts in just the first half of 2025, a 57% increase over the previous year, per Seeking Alpha. With a national target of 500 GW by 2030, there is still enormous growth potential.

This trend could mean more reliable energy, lower long-term power costs, and millions of jobs in construction, operations, and supply chains.

It also reflects a global shift in which sustainability-focused businesses are increasingly outperforming fossil fuel stocks over the long term. Although clean energy markets can experience volatility, the structural momentum behind them is strong and based on economic logic as much as environmental necessity.

ReNew's share price has rebounded in 2025, climbing 38% in the past six months after losing more than 30% since its U.S. listing in 2021.

The company's position within India's energy transition makes it a key player in one of the world's largest emerging clean power markets. As one Seeking Alpha analyst put it, ReNew is "on a roll" and well-placed to benefit from both government incentives and investor demand for greener portfolios.

