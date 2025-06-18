Officials shut down long-running animal act at popular festival: 'Both the legally correct and moral decision'

A longtime festival has been made cruelty-free, thanks to state lawmakers.

The Colorado Renaissance Fair has been denied a permit for the exhibition of elephants, according to Fox 21 News.

"Denying this permit was both the legally correct and moral decision," said professor Justin Marceau, director of the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project. "Colorado has admirably outlawed the degrading, abusive use of elephants and other animals in cruel traveling circuses. These animals deserve to be treated with dignity, not dragged from city to city and forced to perform tricks for our entertainment."

Elephants are creatures beloved and respected for their intelligence and sensitivity. These gentle giants are critical members of the food chain, and taming them is highly disruptive and can be dangerous.

Organizers are still trying to find a way to bring the elephant show, Trunks and Humps, to the event.

Festival vice president Jim Paradise said the Renaissance Fair is a chance for people to "get away from the negativity" of the world.

While that may be true, there's a dark secret behind the seemingly demure exterior of the elephants on display at this festive gathering.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reported that Trunks and Humps was caught using gigantic bullhooks — sharp steel-tipped weapons that resemble a fireplace poker — on an elephant, to get them to comply with a show.

The animal rights nonprofit observed that elephants used at fairs spend much of their lives in shackles, when they should instead be playing and socializing.

"They're chained in trailers, hauled from one event to the next, and sometimes forced to stand on concrete for long periods," the organization noted. "They routinely suffer from painful and debilitating joint and foot problems and may sway back and forth endlessly — a symptom of psychological distress."

Caged elephants' psychological distress also stems from the traumatizing process of training.

A process often called "the crush" sees young elephants separated from their mothers before being chained, hobbled, and beaten.

"This horrific treatment of elephants is to make them submissive enough to be used for performing, riding, bathing, and other tourist interactions," the nonprofit World Animal Protection said. "The demand from tourism drives the demand for elephant experiences, and trainers are forced to deploy these methods."

This year, Colorado made the right decision to protect the attendees of the festival and the elephants alike. And they aren't alone, as many of the world's biggest travel agencies have banned elephant riding from their tourism itineraries for all of these reasons.

Safety must be the first priority when dealing with wild animals. Respect for these beautiful creatures is the growing standard.

