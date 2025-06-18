  • Business Business

Officials shut down long-running animal act at popular festival: 'Both the legally correct and moral decision'

There's a dark secret behind the seemingly innocent display.

by Katie Lowe
There's a dark secret behind the seemingly innocent display.

Photo Credit: iStock

A longtime festival has been made cruelty-free, thanks to state lawmakers.

The Colorado Renaissance Fair has been denied a permit for the exhibition of elephants, according to Fox 21 News.

"Denying this permit was both the legally correct and moral decision," said professor Justin Marceau, director of the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project. "Colorado has admirably outlawed the degrading, abusive use of elephants and other animals in cruel traveling circuses. These animals deserve to be treated with dignity, not dragged from city to city and forced to perform tricks for our entertainment."

Elephants are creatures beloved and respected for their intelligence and sensitivity. These gentle giants are critical members of the food chain, and taming them is highly disruptive and can be dangerous.

Organizers are still trying to find a way to bring the elephant show, Trunks and Humps, to the event.

Festival vice president Jim Paradise said the Renaissance Fair is a chance for people to "get away from the negativity" of the world.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While that may be true, there's a dark secret behind the seemingly demure exterior of the elephants on display at this festive gathering.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reported that Trunks and Humps was caught using gigantic bullhooks — sharp steel-tipped weapons that resemble a fireplace poker — on an elephant, to get them to comply with a show.

The animal rights nonprofit observed that elephants used at fairs spend much of their lives in shackles, when they should instead be playing and socializing.

"They're chained in trailers, hauled from one event to the next, and sometimes forced to stand on concrete for long periods," the organization noted. "They routinely suffer from painful and debilitating joint and foot problems and may sway back and forth endlessly — a symptom of psychological distress."

Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

Heck yes! 💯

Only in new buildings 🏢

Only in restaurants 🍔

Heck no! 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Caged elephants' psychological distress also stems from the traumatizing process of training.

A process often called "the crush" sees young elephants separated from their mothers before being chained, hobbled, and beaten.

"This horrific treatment of elephants is to make them submissive enough to be used for performing, riding, bathing, and other tourist interactions," the nonprofit World Animal Protection said. "The demand from tourism drives the demand for elephant experiences, and trainers are forced to deploy these methods."

This year, Colorado made the right decision to protect the attendees of the festival and the elephants alike. And they aren't alone, as many of the world's biggest travel agencies have banned elephant riding from their tourism itineraries for all of these reasons.

Safety must be the first priority when dealing with wild animals. Respect for these beautiful creatures is the growing standard.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x