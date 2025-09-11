  • Business Business

Chinese company makes revolutionary breakthrough to solve major issue with plastic: 'Accelerated transformation'

"We hope to further expand."

by Alexis McDonell
"We hope to further expand."

Photo Credit: iStock

Plastic takeout containers, snack wrappers, and food packaging are everywhere. And most of them end up in landfills or incinerators. But one Chinese company is proving that this trash doesn't have to be the end of the story. 

As reported by 36Kr, Remo Environmental Protection, a recycling startup founded in 2015, just secured new backing from Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ikea's parent company, along with continued support from Asahi Kasei to flip the script on plastic waste.

The investment will help Remo scale its technology, expand production, and bring its recycled plastics to more global markets. 

Remo has developed advanced recycling methods that give everyday plastic waste a second life. Through high-tech sorting, deep cleaning, and melt filtration, the company produces polypropylene and polyethylene with performance nearly identical to new plastic.

The result is safe, durable materials that can be used again in textiles, toys, car parts, and even food packaging, as well as less plastic headed to landfills. Its materials have passed tough safety standards, including U.S. Food and Drug Administration certification. 

For consumers, that breakthrough could mean more reliable packaging and products made from recycled materials without sacrificing safety or quality. The technology also cuts down on the health risks linked to poorly recycled plastics, which often contain impurities and degrade quickly into microplastics

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Remo already supplies its materials to global brands in Europe, the U.S., and Japan, and plans to set up branches overseas to be closer to customers. With China generating the world's largest stream of plastic food packaging waste, the company's model has the potential to shift how the recycling industry operates worldwide.

Investors see it as a crucial step toward closing the loop on plastics. Lukas Visser, head of circular investments at Ingka Group, said, "We hope to further expand this influence through this investment, help solve the global plastic waste problem, and promote the transformation to a circular economy."

Pontus Erntell, president and chief sustainability officer of IKEA China, added that the deal reflects a long-term commitment from the company. 

"To continuously meet the needs of current and future generations of consumers, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to lead the accelerated transformation of the circular economy outside the IKEA system," he said.

How concerned are you about the plastic waste in our oceans?

Extremely 😫

I'm pretty concerned 😥

A little 😟

Not much 😕

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x