Customer calls out post office after spotting absurd product for sale: 'We've gone too far'

A Reddit post showing single-use tape strips, sold through the U.S. Postal Service's ReadyPost line, has consumers questioning how much packaging is too much.

The image shows individual pieces of tape sold in oversized plastic containers, prompting one commenter to declare, "We've gone too far."

What happened?

A user in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit shared a photo from what appears to be a retail store that shows ReadyPost brand "single-use tape strips" in large plastic containers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Each package contains multiple tape pieces, but the ratio of packaging to product has left shoppers scratching their heads.

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

This packaging approach creates multiple headaches for consumers who end up dealing with the aftermath. You buy what should be a simple product, but then you're stuck with oversized plastic containers that are awkward to dispose of and take up unnecessary space in your trash.

The cost burden often gets passed directly to shoppers too. When companies invest in elaborate packaging systems, those expenses show up in higher prices. You pay extra for packaging you didn't want and immediately throw away.

For households trying to manage their waste, these oversized containers create storage problems. The packaging takes up more room in recycling bins, and many consumers aren't sure whether these mixed-material packages can even be recycled properly.

This puts the responsibility of figuring out proper disposal on the consumer's shoulders.

Is ReadyPost doing anything about this?

ReadyPost markets itself as providing convenient shipping solutions, though the Postal Service hasn't made specific public statements about packaging reduction initiatives in response to consumer feedback.

Single-use tape strips need protection from dust and moisture to maintain their adhesive properties, and retail display requirements often drive packaging decisions. The clear plastic containers allow customers to see the product while keeping individual strips separated and clean.

However, this appears to be standard packaging across multiple retail locations rather than an isolated incident, suggesting this is company policy and not a store-level decision.

What can I do about excessive packaging?

Many retailers now offer bulk purchasing options that reduce per-unit packaging waste. Look for tape dispensers you can refill or buy larger rolls of tape that last longer and come with minimal packaging.

Some cities have started implementing extended producer responsibility programs that require companies to handle packaging disposal costs, encouraging businesses to reduce unnecessary materials.

You can also support companies that prioritize minimal packaging. Several shipping supply companies now sell products in recyclable cardboard instead of plastic, and some have switched to concentrated or refillable formats.

When shopping, consider whether you need the convenience of precut strips or if a standard tape dispenser might work better for your needs. Standard tape rolls typically offer better value and create less waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.