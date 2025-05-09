Tech worker stunned after uncovering bizarre stash of discarded office gear: 'What do I do?'

"Most companies are literally throwing the things in the trash."

A tech worker's photo of a towering stack of discarded Dell keyboards inspired discussion about what happens to perfectly functional electronics when businesses upgrade.

What happened?

On Reddit, a user shared an image showing dozens of wired keyboards piled high after their workplace replaced computers.

"What do I do with all these keyboards? We put out a lot of new computers for people and sometimes they don't want the wired keyboard so it ends up coming back with me," the poster explained.

The worker wondered whether to sell the whole stack for $20 or throw them away.

Other users pointed out the keyboards were still valuable. "Can sell them on eBay for 15 or 20$ a piece. Apparently. Although I'm not going to pay that, since most companies are literally throwing the things in the trash," one commented.

Another suggested a better option: "Or better yet, a local nonprofit. I promise we always need more keyboards and mice."

Why is electronic waste concerning?

The financial waste from discarded electronics often goes unnoticed. When businesses toss functional tech equipment, they're throwing away products that required significant labor and material costs to create.

Americans discard around 151 million phones yearly. Each contains valuable metals that required energy-intensive mining operations to be extracted from the earth.

Unlike plastic waste that we can see floating in oceans, electronic waste creates less visible but equally serious damage. Toxic components from e-waste can contaminate soil and water, while rare metals represent wasted economic resources.

The hidden cost comes from lost opportunity: When we trash electronics, we're burying resources that could be reused, refurbished, or recycled.

Is Dell doing anything about this?

Dell has been making strides in reducing electronic waste. The company's 2030 sustainability goals include that "more than half of our product content will be made from recycled, renewable or reduced carbon emissions material."

However, the Reddit post demonstrates how corporate policies often don't translate to individual workplace practices. Many businesses still lack proper protocols for handling outdated but functional equipment.

What can I do to help reduce electronic waste?

Donating functional electronics to local nonprofits gives them new life. Schools, community centers, and charitable organizations typically welcome technology donations.

For truly obsolete electronics, specialized recycling services such as Trashie can help. Its electronics recycling program ensures valuable components are recovered rather than sent to landfills.

Buying refurbished electronics saves money and reduces waste. Refurbished products typically cost 30-50% less than new devices and offer similar performance.

Some manufacturers offer trade-in credits when you return old devices, creating financial incentives for responsible disposal.

