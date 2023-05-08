Wegman’s shopper stunned by surprising product change at the popular supermarket chain: ‘I always hated [it]’

“We are moving in the right direction!”

A Reddit user shared a promising development in food packaging that they found at Wegman’s.

In a recent post on the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, a user shared a photo that shows two packages of Wegman’s pasta at the supermarket. On the left, there’s a box of rotini with a small plastic window that gives buyers a peek inside of the box, while on the right, there’s a slightly smaller box of shell noodles that doesn’t have any plastic.

“I always hated taking the plastic film off before putting in the recyclables,” the user wrote in their caption. “We are moving in the right direction!”

The move away from plastic food packaging is an important one. In 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated that over 69% of plastic containers and packaging went to landfills — that’s more than 10 million pounds.

Plastic production is responsible for a significant portion of planet-warming air pollution produced in the United States, according to FoodPrint. Plastics have adverse effects on the planet because they break down into microplastics that pollute the water and cause detriment to the soil, which affects plant, animal, and human life around the world.

Fellow Redditors expressed their support for the no-plastic packaging in the comment section of the post.

“Yay! Where I live the Walmart brand pasta does not have any plastic either! Love to see it :),” one user wrote.

“Also Barilla, perhaps the main pasta company here in Italy has changed its packaging, now the plastic ‘window’ has been totally removed,” another user explained.

“Wegmans is a great store all around. I love that they did away with plastic bags at the checkout. I just wish they didn’t encourage using plastic bags for produce so much,” a third user shared.

